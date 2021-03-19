Emily Dickinson would've approved

Clockwise from top: mai c doan, Mallika Singh, Ryan Dennison, Tori Cardenas, Rosie Stockton

A poet writing alone in a garret is a romantic image, if a little 19th century.Cafés are more modern. But, ever since the start of the pandemic, poets have been reading their work solo, perched in the corners of their houses and apartments, enunciating into webcams. It’s as if they’re reading just for you. Poetry is the artistic medium that has translated best to Zoom — and to Instagram Live, the platform of choice for the Center for Contemporary Arts’ Virtual Live Poetry Series, which is supported by the Witter Bynner Foundation for Poetry. A serious collection of readings by up-and-coming writers is housed on the CCA website, including New Mexico’s Ryan Dennison (Diné) and California’s mai c. doan, Stream for free. cca.org 

