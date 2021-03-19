A poet writing alone in a garret is a romantic image, if a little 19th century.Cafés are more modern. But, ever since the start of the pandemic, poets have been reading their work solo, perched in the corners of their houses and apartments, enunciating into webcams. It’s as if they’re reading just for you. Poetry is the artistic medium that has translated best to Zoom — and to Instagram Live, the platform of choice for the Center for Contemporary Arts’ Virtual Live Poetry Series, which is supported by the Witter Bynner Foundation for Poetry. A serious collection of readings by up-and-coming writers is housed on the CCA website, including New Mexico’s Ryan Dennison (Diné) and California’s mai c. doan, Stream for free. cca.org
Emily Dickinson would've approved
Jennifer Levin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Advertisement
Pasatiempo's most popular online content from the past seven days
Articles
- Watching the incarnations go by: "Being Ram Dass"
- "Lucky: How Joe Biden Barely Won the Presidency" by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes
- The lay of the land: Artist Linda Lomahaftewa
- SITE Santa Fe names new executive director
- Star Codes, March 12 to 18
- Monsters, magic, and musclemen: Italian peplum films
- Aspen Santa Fe Ballet retires touring company, keeps schools
- The faces behind the voices: Clarence Nash, Cliff Edwards, June Foray, and Paul Frees
- Not trying harder, just resisting less: An interview with Anne Lamott
- Reclamation through the still image: Foto Forum Santa Fe's second annual Members Juried Group Exhibition
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.