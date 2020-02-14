Crafted experimentalism

Veronica Golos

Veronica Golos’ fourth book of poetry, GIRL (3: A Taos Press, 2019), plumbs the friction and dissonance between internal and external perceptions of self, memory, loss, and reunion. She tends toward experimentalism, with lines that move about the page without a strong narrative thread. But her surefooted sense of craft anchors this fragmented lyricism in the material world. Golos lives in Taos and is co-editor of the Taos Journal of International Poetry & Art. She reads from and signs copies of GIRL at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, at op.cit. books (157 Paseo de Peralta). Admission is free; 505-428-0321, opcit.com

