Beloved local writers read from not-yet-published works for Sneak Preview, a YouTube series produced by New Mexico Writers, a nonprofit organization that supports the state’s literary community. Writers include Denise Chávez (Last of the Menu Girls, Loving Pedro Infante) and Douglas Preston (Lost City of the Monkey God) reading from recently completed manuscripts. More than 4,000 people have tuned in to hear Preston read from Bloodless, his forthcoming book with Lincoln Child. Author and radio personality James McGrath Morris introduces the segments, each of which runs about eight minutes. Six installments of Sneak Preview are available at youtube.com/channel/UCF504dpAjD5HmctblBILtjg/featured. — Jennifer Levin
Bite-sized literature: Sneak Preview
Jennifer Levin
Staff Writer
