Bite-sized literature: Sneak Preview

Denise Chávez

Beloved local writers read from not-yet-published works for Sneak Preview, a YouTube series produced by New Mexico Writers, a nonprofit organization that supports the state’s literary community. Writers include Denise Chávez (Last of the Menu Girls, Loving Pedro Infante) and Douglas Preston (Lost City of the Monkey God) reading from recently completed manuscripts. More than 4,000 people have tuned in to hear Preston read from Bloodless, his forthcoming book with Lincoln Child. Author and radio personality James McGrath Morris introduces the segments, each of which runs about eight minutes. Six installments of Sneak Preview are available at youtube.com/channel/UCF504dpAjD5HmctblBILtjg/featured. — Jennifer Levin

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.