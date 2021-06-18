Lit Balm is a free, interactive, live-stream reading series that began in spring 2020 to soothe the souls of poetry lovers around the world. Hosted by writers in Louisiana; Massachusetts; and Melbourne, Australia, Lit Balm features readings by award-winning poets followed by an open mic for audience members. (To sign up, email info@litbalm.org). Diane K. Martin, author of Conjugated Visits (2010) and Hue and Cry (2020), reads with Helen Ivory (The Anatomical Venus, 2019) and Fred Marchant (Said Not Said, 2017) at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 19. Zoom link and reading archive available at litbalm.org.
Apply directly to the skin
Jennifer Levin
Staff Writer
