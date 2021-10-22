A formal feeling comes

Melissa Green’s first book was a sensation. Published in 1987, The Squanicook Eclogues won the Norma Farber First Book Award from the Poetry Society of America and the Lavan Award from the Academy of American Poets.
Her second book was a memoir, Color Is the Suffering of Light (1995), in which she revealed an abusive childhood touched by alcoholism.
Her old-fashioned, formal style has earned her comparisons to Emily Dickinson, and, like Dickinson, Green is known as reclusive. She suffers from depression so severe that in 2013 she underwent electroshock therapy treatments that wiped out her memory of being a poet.
But she is writing again, and she reads at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, in an installment of Poets in Conversation, an online streaming series hosted by Phyllis Klein out of the San Francisco Bay Area.
Green reads with Santa Fe poet Karen Petersen. The reading is free. To register and receive a Zoom link, email phyllis@phyllispoetry.com.
