Period piece

I first read Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret in 1982. Intrigued by the title, I plucked it from the shelves of my second-grade classroom library and dove into Margaret Simon’s sixth-grade adventures, the book my passport to the secret world of “older kids.”
For many girls of my generation, Judy Blume’s pre-teen literary classic introduced us to the mystery and giddiness of puberty. Now, 53 years after it was first published, Are You There, God? is a major motion picture, adapted for the screen and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig (The Edge of Seventeen). The main plot line, set in homes decorated in the goldenrod and pea-soup hues of the late 1960s, is about a group of 11-year-olds nervously learning about and awaiting their first periods.
Are You There, God? was one of the first novels I ever read. I soon devoured Blume’s other books, including Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing, Superfudge, Otherwise Known as Sheila the Great, and Then Again, Maybe I Won’t (Are You There, God’s companion written from the perspective of a 12-year-old boy). I re-read Are You There, God in anticipation of the movie and was surprised to discover the major storyline that addresses why Margaret is talking to God in the first place. Her mother was raised Christian and her father, Jewish. As adults, neither values religion, and they’ve told Margaret that it’s up to her to choose. Although she already has a personal and chatty relationship with God, she’s inspired by a school assignment to attend church and synagogue services to see if she senses God’s presence or feels a pull to a particular faith.
It’s profound stuff in a story that also follows Margaret as she shops for her first bra, goes to a boy-girl party with kissing games, and looks at her dad’s Playboy magazines with her friends. It’s no wonder Are You There God? is one of the most often banned books. The book didn’t strike me as controversial when I was a kid. As an adult, I’m amused by how much Margaret’s home life resembled mine — and how many of us who grew up with the book found ourselves in its pages.
Melissa Chambers, 58, was 10 years old when she read it for the first time. “It was my favorite book for quite a while. It spoke to me a lot,” says the local actor who has appeared in Longmire and Better Call Saul. “I started getting boobs in third grade, and I didn’t want ’em. I would hide them because I was teased unmercifully for it. It didn’t seem like the girls were in such a big hurry to get boobs until we were 13 or 14.”
But if not for Are You There, God?, Chambers might not have known what to do when she got her first period. “I was living in D.C. with my mom, but I got it in a mall, in Dallas, Texas, with my stepmother, when I was 11,” she says. “She took me to the drugstore and didn’t really say anything. She seemed mad at me. Later, my dad gave me a talk that was very scientific.”
Chambers is old enough to remember using sanitary belts like the one that comes with the “Teenage Softies” that Margaret buys to prepare for what’s coming. We’ve come a long way since Blume wrote the book, and the reference often created generational confusion, so Blume and her publishers updated the book in 2006.
Cailey Arensman, 30, a music teacher from Glenwood Springs, Colorado, read the original version when she was 8 or 9.
“I remember asking my mom what a period was, because I didn’t know. I said, ‘They’re not talking about punctuation,’” she says. “This jumpstarted the talk about women’s bodies, because we hadn’t quite gotten there yet. She told me that when she started her period, her mother left her a box of sanitary supplies on her bed, and said, ‘Ask your sister,’ and that was all she said about it.”
Are You There God? has played a role in taking the shame out of puberty conversations over the years. Chuck Hodges, 49, was 10 when he stole the book from his sister. The Chicago-based telecommunications worker had already read Then Again, Maybe I Won’t. “I wanted to read the girl version,” he says. “I remember the belt with the snaps, and of course, ‘We must, we must, we must increase our busts,’” he says, reciting the line Margaret and her friends chant as they attempt to exercise their breasts into existence. He didn’t remember the religion plotline either but adds that the book helped make girls less mysterious for him.
“It made me feel like I was in on something,” he says. “It’s funny, because my sister wouldn’t even let me read it, but my nieces, who are college-aged, don’t care at all about this stuff. They say, ‘It’s natural, why wouldn’t we talk about it?’ I picked my niece up at a party because she wasn’t feeling well, and she was happy to tell me that she had cramps.”
Jo Fisher, 69, a bookseller at Collected Works Bookstore and Coffeehouse, read Judy Blume’s books in the early 1980s, when she was in her late 20s. “A friend and I discovered them because Blume lived in Santa Fe at the time, and she had a lot of local press,” she says. “When we were growing up, you didn’t talk about your period. You might tell your mother or a friend that you got it, but that was it. But when you got your ‘monthlies,’ you could get out of gym class for three days. There were these two old ladies teaching who didn’t keep track, so I had my monthlies every two-and-a-half weeks. No one talked about it, even if you had trouble with it. Judy Blume wrote about difficult childhoods, things girls went through. Remember Blubber?”
She recalls Blume’s 1974 novel about a girl who’s made fun of for her weight and how the same thing happened at her school. “It was the same two old ladies who taught gym. They would make fun of my friend.” She shakes her head at the memory. “We went tearing through those books even though we were already grown up.”
For Collected Works’ barista Joey Blaha, 35, Are You There, God? is simply ubiquitous. “My mother got it for my sister, but it felt off-limits for me. But it’s come up on so many podcasts that I listen to that I feel like I’ve read it, even though I haven’t. I couldn’t tell you a single plot detail except for the main thing.”
Before he can start the chant “We must increase our busts,” Blaha surprises me with his interpretation of the main plot. “It was about religion,” he says. “I remember specifically that she had a Jewish mother and a Catholic father. Or was it the other way around? I don’t know how that conflict plays out. But I remember that — and just that Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret has always been a quintessential part of, like, life.”