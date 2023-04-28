Period piece

Abby Ryder Fortson stars in the film adaptation of Judy Blume’s beloved book, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

I first read Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret in 1982. Intrigued by the title, I plucked it from the shelves of my second-grade classroom library and dove into Margaret Simon’s sixth-grade adventures, the book my passport to the secret world of “older kids.”

For many girls of my generation, Judy Blume’s pre-teen literary classic introduced us to the mystery and giddiness of puberty. Now, 53 years after it was first published, Are You There, God? is a major motion picture, adapted for the screen and directed by Kelly Fremon Craig (The Edge of Seventeen). The main plot line, set in homes decorated in the goldenrod and pea-soup hues of the late 1960s, is about a group of 11-year-olds nervously learning about and awaiting their first periods.

From left, actors Katherine Mallen Kupferer, Elle Graham, Amari Alexis Price, and Abby Ryder Fortson in Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
Amari Alexis Price (left) and Abby Ryder Fortson in the film adaptation of Judy Blume’s beloved book, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

