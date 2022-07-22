Paul Tremblay delivers another mind-bending horror novel

THE PALLBEARERS CLUB by Paul Tremblay, William Morrow, 288 pages, $27.99

Like many authors before him, it took Paul Tremblay a genre pivot to hit his stride. After early works of satirical or dystopian science fiction (including Swallowing a Donkey’s Eye), Tremblay switched to horror in 2015 with A Head Full of Ghosts and has since earned bestseller status and praise from Stephen King, among others.

His latest novel, The Pallbearers Club, continues in the macabre vein but adds the dimension of quasi-autobiography. As Tremblay says in his afterword, regarding protagonist Art Barbara, “To be clear, Art Barbara is and isn’t me. Well, fine, he’s mostly me!” The book is set in Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island, Tremblay’s own stomping grounds. As it happens, this portion of the country is also my backyard, so I can testify to the verisimilitude of Tremblay’s portrait of this place from the 1980s to nearly the present day.

Popular in the Community