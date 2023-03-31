Pandemic-prompted poetry

Three years ago, the world went quiet. In the spring of 2020, we closed our doors and turned on our televisions. During those initial months of the pandemic, while some people learned new languages and some invented TikTok dances, Deborah Landau wrote the first poems in what would become Skeletons, her fifth book of poetry.
Almost all the poems in Skeletons are titled “Skeleton,” interspersed every few pages with a poem called “Flesh.” The “Skeleton” poems are somewhat difficult to track, as if they are made of bones but lack connective tissue. Images overlap or feel so separate that it’s a struggle to latch onto more than a line here and there. The “Flesh” pieces are meatier. As the book progresses, “Flesh” poems become ever more substantial, a sort of port in a storm of what seems to be a world dissolving.
The book begins with life flashing before our eyes. The pandemic has not yet arrived. Landau writes about ideas of memory, of the impermanence of time and feelings, of how hard it is to be good. She aims for humor in the first sections, jabbing at lighthearted, tossing off bits of Yiddish, and casually insulting her body. It’s all a bit too self-referential and fluffy. Her tone is maddeningly cavalier. The disjointed voice feels like a piece with the easy self-help and try-hard wittiness of social media influencers. But then, after an unexpectedly affecting “Flesh” piece about the monotony of ordinary days, she eases seamlessly into the first weeks of the shutdown. Suddenly, Skeletons is paying tribute to hours and hours of Netflix and frequent handwashing.
The book reveals its depths when the slow-down occurs. Landau (who identifies herself as the speaker of the poems) and her partner go on walks, discuss getting a dog, and find ways to have fun with their children, including making more of them. Their bodies expand from lack of daily movement and too many s’mores nights around the rooftop firepit. Landau fears death. Her partner worries that New York, the city where they live, is gone forever.
Landau’s most profound moments come in poems about losing a sense of herself after living inside for so long. “Shabbier I am still a certain person but/kissed less often more often pissed/…though not yet a dead thing/equipped still with muscle and skin,” she writes, recalling the days of awkward, even painful social re-entry, when we couldn’t remember what it was supposed to feel like to wear office clothes or when air hit our maskless faces for the first time.
I wanted to appreciate Skeletons more than I did, but the early “Skeleton” poems were incredibly alienating, even viscerally annoying. Perhaps Landau wanted to portray herself as irredeemably self-centered in the Before Times, someone death could hardly touch. And yet, I was quite often seduced by the “Flesh” poems, which I began to understand was by design. I suspect the symbolic sense of rattling bones in the “Skeleton” parts was meant to recall the death that surrounded us — which enters the poems only at the fringes, as fear and specter — and to take us back to the days when we became so bored with ourselves that we longed, collectively, to leap out of our skin.