Pandemic-prompted poetry

Three years ago, the world went quiet. In the spring of 2020, we closed our doors and turned on our televisions. During those initial months of the pandemic, while some people learned new languages and some invented TikTok dances, Deborah Landau wrote the first poems in what would become Skeletons, her fifth book of poetry.

Almost all the poems in Skeletons are titled “Skeleton,” interspersed every few pages with a poem called “Flesh.” The “Skeleton” poems are somewhat difficult to track, as if they are made of bones but lack connective tissue. Images overlap or feel so separate that it’s a struggle to latch onto more than a line here and there. The “Flesh” pieces are meatier. As the book progresses, “Flesh” poems become ever more substantial, a sort of port in a storm of what seems to be a world dissolving.