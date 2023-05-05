Pain on the page

Author Christine Barker; photo Cait Kelly

Former Santa Fean Christine Barker says her debut novel, which details the heartbreak of the AIDS epidemic’s rampage through the entertainment world in the early 1980s, is aimed at starting a conversation.

It sparked a lively one on a recent Saturday at the Santa Fe Library, where the former Broadway dancer read the first chapter of Third Girl from the Left (Delphinium Books, 2023) to a crowd, then fielded questions. It was a very “Santa Fe” scene for Barker, who grew up in New Mexico and now lives in Connecticut; many in the audience remembered her from years earlier or had relatives who did, while others had lost loved ones to the disease and said the book resonated with them. “Thank you” was uttered numerous times.

