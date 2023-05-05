Pain on the page

Former Santa Fean Christine Barker says her debut novel, which details the heartbreak of the AIDS epidemic’s rampage through the entertainment world in the early 1980s, is aimed at starting a conversation.
It sparked a lively one on a recent Saturday at the Santa Fe Library, where the former Broadway dancer read the first chapter of Third Girl from the Left (Delphinium Books, 2023) to a crowd, then fielded questions. It was a very “Santa Fe” scene for Barker, who grew up in New Mexico and now lives in Connecticut; many in the audience remembered her from years earlier or had relatives who did, while others had lost loved ones to the disease and said the book resonated with them. “Thank you” was uttered numerous times.
Some in the crowd became emotional as they related their experiences — as did Barker when she delved into her main reason for writing the book: her brother’s death from AIDS. Laughlin Barker, who also grew up in Santa Fe, died at 37 in 1986 in Manhattan. His obituary in The New York Times identifies him as a lawyer in charge of licensing the designs of Perry Ellis Sportswear to companies in other fashion fields.
Tellingly, it does not mention that Laughlin Barker was the romantic partner of the company’s founder, Perry Ellis — nor does Ellis’ obituary in the Times mention Barker. Ellis died later that year, at age 46; AIDS is thought to have been the cause, although that has never been confirmed.
While her brother’s obituary remains, Barker says, he was otherwise “erased” following his passing. No one wanted to talk about his life, his death, or what had caused his death. Her book is partly a response to that, nearly 40 years later. Barker says she waited until her parents had died to publish it, knowing they wouldn’t be able to handle reading its contents. In the chapter titled Red Soybeans and the Front Line: November 1984-July 1985, Barker writes about her parents’ first visit after learning about her brother’s illness.
“Once in New York, my parents never discussed AIDS with any of us — not Laughlin, John, or me — even though on the first morning after they arrived for Christmas, my father found me crying.”
Treatments for AIDS — short for acquired immunodeficiency syndrome — have progressed in the decades since, and the disease no longer is a death sentence. For that reason, Barker says, many younger people don’t comprehend the number of vibrant, creative people who were lost to the illness; the misery of watching people waste away when they should have decades of life ahead; or the pervasive fear AIDS created.
“I teach writing to high school students,” Barker says in an interview. “I don’t feel that the younger generation truly understands how bad the situation was and how bad the response was. So while I am very grateful for scientific advancements, I feel that everyone needs to understand the truth.”
Part of that truth, she says, is that then-Mayor Ed Koch refused to declare AIDS an epidemic in New York, allowing hospitals to turn away extremely ill AIDS patients. She says mayors in other major cities, including San Francisco, did so.
“Part of the reason we lost so many people was because of stigma and discrimination, and the government or scientists looking the other way, because they didn’t want to deal with what our government had labeled the ‘gay disease,’” Barker says. “And they didn’t feel that they had to deal with it because they didn’t care about people who were gay, and they were allowed to have that attitude.”
The fear and distrust surrounding COVID-19 has been similar to the reaction to AIDS, Barker says. Populations were disproportionally affected in both cases, with older people far more at risk during the pandemic.
Barker, who recently earned a master’s degree in writing at Sarah Lawrence College in New York in preparation for crafting the novel, says the book won’t be her last. “I have more to give,” she says. “You know, I saw too many people die when I was in my early 30s to waste my life now.”