Outlander looking in

2JRAKX9 Edinburgh Scotland, UK 23 August 2022. Author Diana Gabaldon at the Central Hall for the Edinburgh International Book Festival. credit sst/alamy live news

 SST / Alamy Stock Photo
The good place

A surprise snowstorm blankets Santa Fe on the late-April day I am scheduled to meet writer and part-time resident Diana Gabaldon. It’s a storm much more typical during the depths of a Northern New Mexico winter — heavy snow covers peach and apricot trees and cacti in bloom as well as the tulips, daffodils, chollas, and every patch of forget-me-nots I pass as I ride through downtown on my bicycle (a choice, in retrospect, that turned out not to be my best that day).

The weather reminds me of the type of climatic surprise I often encountered on road trips through Scotland, to Aberdeen, to Inverness. In other words, it’s the perfect weather to meet with Gabaldon, author of the wildly popular Outlander series and consultant on the equally popular small-screen adaptation, the seventh season of which will premiere June 16 on Starz.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan star as Claire and Jamie Fraser in the Starz original series based on the wildly popular Outlander novels.
