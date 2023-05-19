Outlander looking in

A surprise snowstorm blankets Santa Fe on the late-April day I am scheduled to meet writer and part-time resident Diana Gabaldon. It’s a storm much more typical during the depths of a Northern New Mexico winter — heavy snow covers peach and apricot trees and cacti in bloom as well as the tulips, daffodils, chollas, and every patch of forget-me-nots I pass as I ride through downtown on my bicycle (a choice, in retrospect, that turned out not to be my best that day).
The weather reminds me of the type of climatic surprise I often encountered on road trips through Scotland, to Aberdeen, to Inverness. In other words, it’s the perfect weather to meet with Gabaldon, author of the wildly popular Outlander series and consultant on the equally popular small-screen adaptation, the seventh season of which will premiere June 16 on Starz.
Gabaldon, who takes the stage at the Santa Fe International Literary Festival Sunday, May 21, is currently writing the 10th Outlander book, all of which are set amid Scotland’s foggy rolling hills and similarly unpredictable weather. Gabaldon shares pieces of the work with her fans in small excerpts on her website and social media, and is rumored — which she confirms on this snowy day — also to be working on a prequel to Outlander, about Jamie Fraser’s parents (the show recently got the green light from Sony to start filming the prequel, so Gabaldon will shift gears to work on that novel soon).
Since she first started writing fiction in 1989 to see if she could write a novel, Gabaldon has published a dozen books plus several novellas, a book companion, short fiction pieces, essays, TV episodes, scripts for Disney, and a graphic novel. Obviously, she is not one to shy away from work: The average page count per book in the Outlander series alone is 872.
What I now hope for — as my tires slide through the mud thawing on the streets along her Historic Eastside neighborhood — is a glimpse into where and how this prolific author does it all.
When Gabaldon visits Santa Fe from her home base in Scottsdale, Arizona, she stays in the old adobe house she and her husband bought many years ago that’s up a dirt path off the Acequia Madre. Before they purchased the house, the couple spent their summers traveling back and forth between Scottsdale and New Mexico’s capital — just to go to the opera. The traveling and hotels took a toll, and they decided that what they needed was a pied-à-terre in Santa Fe. And they found the perfect one, too: a beautiful 1938 Pueblo Revival with a casita.
The road where Gabaldon’s house stands has so far escaped the town’s busy tourist bustle. In fact, as I turn on to it on my bicycle, the privacy and intimacy provided by the adobe and coyote fences give me pause: I wonder if I should even be here?
At Gabaldon’s outside gate, I look everywhere for a doorbell. The sun peeks out and the snow begins to melt, and yet, I still find no bell. Gabaldon, alerted by her barking dog inside the house, greets me on her placita. She speaks fast, breathlessly even, as she leads me through her living and dining rooms, and hands me a much-needed glass of water. She introduces me to her husband, Doug Watkins, upon whom she modeled her novels’ character Jamie Fraser. Watkins is her first reader. He smiles and says he’s glad I survived my bike ride.
Gabaldon’s mouth and vocal cords seem to be constantly trying to catch up with the speed of her mind — thus perhaps not having time to settle on a unified sound. Her voice is hoarse and low, yet peppered, too, with high and clear, and at times melodious, tones; a high laugh with a loud purr. It’s as though her voice was looking for its own middle voix but can’t quite hit it.
For the amount of research that goes into every book in her Outlander series alone, you’d expect Gabaldon’s writing office to be a gigantic library with large desks covered in open history books filled with scribbled notes, her walls covered in ancient maps, and her floors in hundreds of draft pages. And maybe this is how it is at her main residence in Scottsdale, where she says she keeps her research books.
But in Santa Fe, her writing space is the smallest of corner nooks at the end of a dark hallway. Two of the room’s three walls have large windows that look onto the back garden; the other wall is hidden by a floor-to-ceiling bookcase, crammed with books, memorabilia, and galleys by other writers she’s graciously agreed to read. And close to where she’s sitting is a Sotheby auction catalog, one of many she bought for $1 each in the early ’90s — all filled with images of 18th century furniture and silver dinnerware.
Below the two windows stands a love seat, covered by cushions and plush covers. This is where Gabaldon’s two dogs likely hang out when they have the run of the house. To my disappointment, I don’t get to meet Lucy and Arby, but I hear their excitement as it echoes for a while from inside a closed room near the kitchen where Watkins contains them during my visit. “Lucy is very timid around strangers,” Gabaldon says of her dachshund. She sits herself in her office chair, looks at me, chuckles, and adds, “She would lose her mind.”
Gabaldon’s desk does not look like I imagined it, either. It’s essentially a laptop tray on long legs. “I have a smaller laptop that I travel with,” she says, “but I like this one.” Her fingers fly on her favorite keyboard in search of a dialogue she recently wrote, for fun, and posted on Facebook to discuss what she calls “underpainting.” It’s a technique she relies on to render every scene in her novels as realistically as possible. Underpainting requires her to use at least three senses and combines several intermingled conversations, primary and secondary, all at once.
Her latest novel, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, capped at 928 pages and took Gabaldon seven years to complete. “I write really, really slowly,” she says, “A few words at a time. And I change and fix things all the time.” She edits as she goes, to the chagrin of her older fans in their 70s and 80s, who worry in a comment thread on Gabaldon’s Facebook page that they might not get to read the end of the Outlander saga before their time on Earth runs out.
The suggested edits Gabaldon receives on her manuscripts from her editors and publisher at Penguin Random House are minimal. Then again, she is Diana Gabaldon. She does not plot out her novels in advance, either. Rather, she composes them in “kernels” — bits of scenes that work like footholds on the page. And she never has to coax them. Kernels, she says, come to her daily, in visions, and for this reason, she can write anywhere outside the house, too. “When I’m working, I’m not where my body is,” she says. “So as long as nobody is bothering me, I can work in airports, even.”
Usually, she works in the middle of the night in this tiny office or the one in Scottsdale. Prime time for her is from midnight to 4 a.m., which began as a necessity for her 34 years ago. She earned a Ph.D. in quantitative behavioral ecology, held two jobs, and had three children under age six at home, and did not want her husband to know she was working on a novel because he’d have worried that she’d burn out.
But her extraordinary writing routine came easily. “I am a natural night owl,” she says. “For most of my early life, I remember being dug out of bed at 7 a.m. and sitting on the side of my bed thinking, ‘One day, I will not have to do this.’”
Once she visualizes a kernel, she moves out of herself and puts herself into the scene, and then talks herself through it — a technique she calls her party trick. “I can see the light coming in,” she says. “It’s coming in from my right. Horizontally and not falling down. What time of year is it? The light is blue, so it must be winter. Do I want low light? Faint light? That doesn’t seem graceful. The glow is coming from light reflecting off snow.” She focuses on the color blue for a moment, picks out a blue crystal goblet from her Sotheby’s catalog — a Waterford goblet with Jacobite roses etched into it. She continues, “That’s what the light was hitting and passed through.”
Her eyes are now half closed. “Came through the window. Passed through the window? Fell through the window? No. I don’t want that because it’s going to pass through the glass.” She pauses. “So, it came through the window,” she says, “and it passed through the crystal goblet. And then what did it do? There’s liquid in the glass. It’s reflected by the liquid, and so it’s bound to fall. And it fell on the table. Okay, so it came, it passed, and it fell.”
Once she has enough kernels to make up a scene, and enough scenes to start putting the plot together, she says “it’s like playing Tetris in my head.” And once she starts seeing the plot, and sometimes even before, she begins to also see the shape of the novel. The shape of her first Outlander novel is that of three overlapping triangles. That of Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, on the other hand, is a snake.
So, this is how she does it.
By the time I get back on my muddy bicycle, the sky is deep once more, the sun almost low. We’re back in the high desert, and Santa Fe smells of petrichor.
Ania Hull is an Albuquerque-based freelance writer and avid reader.