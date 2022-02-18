Our world might be a simulation. Would that be so bad?

REALITY+: VIRTUAL WORLDS AND THE PROBLEMS OF PHILOSOPHY by David Chalmers, W.W. Norton, 544 pages, $32.50
Philosophy, the critic Arthur Danto often argued, is defined by its singular obsession with doubles. Take two things — exactly alike to our senses — and show why one is stone and the other shadow. That’s philosophy.
Page through philosophical writing and you’ll find Danto’s contention confirmed again and again. Philosophy of language often asks us to imagine a “Twin Earth,” a world just like ours but different in some critical way that transforms the definition of, say, the word “water.” Writing on personal identity, meanwhile, might thrust you into a Star Trek-style teleporter, asking you to consider whether your original self makes the trip or if you are replaced by an atomically identical replica. Pick up a book on consciousness and you’ll encounter a horde of “philosophical zombies,” beings just like you and me — they can speak, write, perform complex actions — with one key difference: None of these activities feel like anything to the zombies. They are intelligent but have no qualia: the ineffable sense of “what it’s like” that seems to define conscious experience.
This last group of speculative doppelgangers often shambles through the writing of David Chalmers. Zombies make an appearance in his latest book, Reality+: Virtual Worlds and the Problems of Philosophy, along with the aforementioned Twin Earth. But all these familiar pairs and impostors play a supporting role in Chalmers’ quest to solve what may be the greatest of philosophical double puzzles: How do I know this world is the real one?
As Chalmers notes, you can find variations of this enigma throughout the history of philosophy — both Eastern and Western. Plato challenges his readers to recognize that what they take for reality is nothing of the sort; we are in direct contact not with the real but rather with copies and reflections, shadows projected on a cave wall. The Indian sage Narada, punished by Vishnu for his hubristic insistence that his intellect could pierce even the most powerful illusion, was made to live a second, entirely false life, from birth to old age, before being thrust back into this one. Zhuangzi famously wondered whether he was a philosopher who sometimes dreamed of being a butterfly or a butterfly who became a philosopher when it slept. In the modern era, the most influential version of the puzzle — and the one that Reality+ most dwells upon — appears in the opening sections of René Descartes’ Meditations. There, Descartes wonders how he can tell reality from a dream, and then considers the possibility of a nearly omnipotent deceiving demon that could thrust him into an ersatz existence.
Reality+ takes these stories of dreams, shadows, and hallucinations seriously. They are not, Chalmers insists, simply the idle fantasies of eccentrics, nor are they outmoded puzzles from philosophy’s past. In fact, the proliferation of contemporary versions of this question — What if I’m a brain in a vat? What if I’ve been thrust into the Matrix? What if I’m an unknowing and unwilling contestant on a very unethical reality show? — shows that concerns about the unreality of what passes for everyday life are thriving in our cultural imaginary.
And for good reason. Chalmers argues that ongoing advances in technology — especially in virtual reality and computer simulation — are eventually going to make the scary stories told around seminar tables about dreams and simulacra into real possibilities. After all, I don’t need to imagine a demiurgic deceiver, as Descartes did, if (or when) it becomes possible to plug a person into a truly real-seeming virtual world. Once that happens, another question follows: Could I have somehow slipped into a simulated world without noticing?
Answering this question leads Chalmers to what is sometimes called the “simulation argument,” essentially the modern, technological version of past philosophy’s caves, demons, and dreams. In a nutshell, the simulation argument says this: If we ever manage to develop a fully convincing virtual world, then it is likely that our reality, right now, is merely a simulation wrought by some “higher,” more advanced civilization. After all, if such simulations can exist, they will eventually outnumber original realities. Accordingly, it is statistically unlikely that our world is — as we often like to assume — reality plain and simple. Rather we are living in part of “reality +,” a “cosmos . . . contain[ing] many worlds (physical and virtual spaces).”
Like all great philosophical theories, the simulation argument can seem simultaneously world-shattering and coldly convincing. Chalmers, who largely endorses this idea, is adept at making the hypothesis clear without sacrificing its complexity. Indeed, Reality+ sometimes reads like two books in one. It stands as a welcoming work for first-time readers of philosophy, full of genial references to cultural touchstones such as The Matrix and Rick and Morty. Simultaneously, it remains substantial enough for those familiar with the field and its ongoing conversations.
As a graduate student at Indiana University Bloomington, Chalmers worked with Douglas Hofstadter, the author of Gödel, Escher, Bach, a compelling but sometimes cryptic meditation on math, mind, and music. And Reality+ often reads like an attempt to both reproduce and soften this earlier book’s thorny genius. Like Hofstadter’s work, Reality+ is frequently weird, wild, and wonderful; it captivates the common reader by refusing to condescend. But where Hofstadter is playfully enigmatic and brashly brainy, Chalmers’ writing is perspicuous and teacherly — an approach that keeps it from collapsing into recalcitrant obscurity.
For instance, in a series of brisk but capacious set pieces, Chalmers shows how the “simulation argument” subtly complicates, deepens, and extends questions in ethics (Are real lives more valuable than simulated ones?), philosophy of science (Is the fundamental structure of reality a kind of computer code for atoms rather than bits?), and philosophy of mind (Can I simulate consciousness?).
Throughout, Chalmers often returns to a set of questions that he thinks inevitably arise once we grant the soundness of the simulation argument. These include the “knowledge” question (If I were tricked into a simulation, would I know the difference between this virtual world and the real thing?), the “reality” question (Is virtual reality somehow incomplete or second-rate relative to the original?), and the “value” question (How could I live a “good,” meaningful or just life in virtual reality?).
It’s when it is answering these questions that Reality+ is at its most surprising and audacious.
If a truly powerful simulation set out to trick us, Chalmers contends, it would succeed. That can seem like a despairing conclusion if you’re committed to the idea that virtual reality is inferior to the real thing. But, in what is probably the book’s most controversial move, Chalmers wants us to think otherwise: Simulated or virtual reality can be just as significant, sturdy, and full as the real thing — perhaps even more so. “If I’ve lived my whole life in a simulation, every flower I experience has been digital all along,” he writes. The beauty we appreciated when we looked at those simulated blooms was authentic, so why would it matter that they’re not “real”?
Chalmers argues this thesis tirelessly and well. To my mind, though, he is less convincing when he seeks to extend it. This occurs when Chalmers sets out to convince us not just that simulations are real in their own right but that they are likely to improve on bare existence. While he is sometimes neutral on this point — “As with most technologies, whether VR is good or bad depends entirely on how it’s used” — there is a recurrent techno-optimistic note sounded throughout Reality+ that often feels false: “VR may be better than ordinary physical reality,” he writes, adding that it “may allow many experiences that are difficult or impossible in physical reality: flying, inhabiting entirely different bodies, new forms of perception.”
But Chalmers too quickly waves away the obvious counter-argument: that technology, while seemingly enriching life or making existence easier, necessarily alienates, diminishes, and restricts. Think of how social media turns the promise of authentic interpersonal interaction into a dreary, theatrical, moralizing blood sport.
Other philosophers, perhaps most notably Jürgen Habermas, have explored these problems, but Chalmers never really takes the time to stage their arguments or offer a response. Instead, he contents himself with the possibility that our doubled existence is, in its own way, entirely singular. ◀
