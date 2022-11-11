Any Other Family review

In Any Other Family, Eleanor Brown has crafted a highly readable book that explores open adoption and what it means to be a family and a mother. The author has a family created through open adoption. Brown notes that she narrowed her novel’s focus from the many different aspects of the adoption process to the points of view of the three mothers in this amusing set-up for a story.

The book tells the story of an adoptive family comprised of three separate households, all raising biological siblings. The birth mother, due to various impediments, has been unable to raise the children herself but remains an on-going presence in their lives. The parents of these children have committed to raising them as siblings through weekly dinners and holidays. The setting of the book finds this fabricated family on a summer vacation in Aspen.

Popular in the Community