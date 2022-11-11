In Any Other Family, Eleanor Brown has crafted a highly readable book that explores open adoption and what it means to be a family and a mother. The author has a family created through open adoption. Brown notes that she narrowed her novel’s focus from the many different aspects of the adoption process to the points of view of the three mothers in this amusing set-up for a story.
The book tells the story of an adoptive family comprised of three separate households, all raising biological siblings. The birth mother, due to various impediments, has been unable to raise the children herself but remains an on-going presence in their lives. The parents of these children have committed to raising them as siblings through weekly dinners and holidays. The setting of the book finds this fabricated family on a summer vacation in Aspen.
As she does with the three sisters of her first book, The Weird Sisters, a New York Times best seller, Brown adeptly depicts the interplay between the three women, this time Tabitha, Ginger, and Elizabeth. This is the real triumph of the novel, which adroitly explores the images we have of other mothers, as well as our own internal doubts about motherhood.
The mothers have mixed feelings about this first-ever family vacation. All three are happy to spend time with the other children and to watch their own enjoying these sibling bonds, but this family of three households also has other adults in the mix. These much trickier relationships have to be navigated more carefully. It’s confusing. They’re a family, but not
a family.
“Each of them stumbles over the word occasionally, searching for the right label to explain their relationships to outsiders, never feeling quite understood, not quite certain themselves of what the right term for this is.”
The author deftly addresses the points of view of the three mothers, starting with Tabitha. She and husband, Perry, adopted the twins Tate and Taylor, who are now 7. Tabitha tries to be perfect. She tries so hard, it’s exhausting. And the other two mothers see only their own perceived failures reflected in her perfection.
Many readers can probably relate to these feelings of inadequacy in the face of moms who, on the surface, appear to have the ability to create an idyllic childhood for their kids.
Since Tabitha’s childhood as an only child in a quiet and fairly antisocial household, she has longed for the companionship of a big family. And as an adult, she has always tried too hard to fit in, having never practiced this art as a child.
Tabitha is pushy and annoying, but she means well and is the only one with the personality — and organizational skills — needed to make these separate households into a “real” family. Tabitha desperately wants this for them and hopes this vacation will cement their bonds.
Ginger was the first to adopt one of the children: Phoebe, now 12. Happily a single mother, Ginger is introverted and prefers her own company or that of her daughter. As a quiet soul growing up in a loud and busy family, she struggled. As an adult, she has tried to keep her life simple and routine. Ginger endures the weekly dinners for Phoebe’s sake but leaves at the earliest opportunity.
Elizabeth and John are the newest members of this family without a shared past. Elizabeth, a teacher and Pied Piper for school-age children, is grateful to have her daughter but finds herself at a loss when it comes to making her happy. Violet is a colicky, hard-to-please baby, and Elizabeth is drowning with lack of sleep and an overwhelming sense of being an inadequate mother. Elizabeth’s upbringing in a family that judged and ridiculed her every move prevents her from opening up about these struggles to her husband or the rest of the extended family. She is dreading spending two weeks in the company of Tabitha’s perfection and relentless activity schedule.
In the midst of these fraught dynamics, their children’s birth mother drops the bomb that she is pregnant again. A new family of adoptive parents may join their clan, one that will have to mesh with the rocky relationships that already exist.
Most of the book finds the mothers at cross purposes, much to Tabitha’s disappointment. The extended time in close proximity forces the women to face each other and the backgrounds that have informed each mother’s definition of what it means to be a family. The mothers are forced to lay bare their most self-recriminating thoughts and, of course, realize they are not alone and the very act of confessing helps to ease their burdens. Tabitha realizes she needs “to let go of the image of who she thought she wanted them to be, letting herself be seen and seeing everyone else for who they are and not who she wants them to be.”
All mothers with either biological or adopted children will recognize the strain of the unreasonably high standards that mothers are subjected to — most devastatingly by mothers themselves in our constant comparison of each other. Opening up about the challenges of motherhood, as well as the joys, in books such as this can help. Those who look perfect through an outside lens are often suffering as well.
Elizabeth’s battle with the moodiness of her daughter (in her mother’s company) and the inexplicable lifting of her mood in anyone else’s will resonate to some parents. I was lucky enough to be told early on by a sister-in-law that my kids would always behave better for others. This is especially helpful to remember when your 3-year-old tells your best friend — in front of you — that he loves her more … all in dogged pursuit of cake.
Young mothers will especially enjoy the portraits of three very different mothers and the various issues surrounding motherhood dramatized in this charming third novel. The brief introduction to the world of open adoption will fascinate the rest, as the concept will be new to many.
Also, many folks with blended families will appreciate the challenges associated with explaining their relationships to others. In the end, we come to understand that families can take many shapes, but their true purpose is to make us “[p]art of something that feels safe, despite the unknown questions looming ahead.” Life feels uncertain at this moment in history. Families are the rocks to which we cling to help us along the journey. ◀
Megan McLean is an environmental scientist and mother of four teenagers who spends her free time reading and biking. She lives in Santa Fe.