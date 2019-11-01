01 nov ra wall street in black and white

Jim Costanzo photo of a Wall Street skyscraper.

 jim costanzo

In multidisciplinary artist Jim Costanzo’s photographs of Manhattan’s Financial District, the stark, monolithic architecture of Wall Street looms ominous and foreboding. Mostly absent of people, his images speak of a soulless, towering empire of greed. In 2008, Costanzo founded the Aaron Burr Society, whose stated mission is to expose the myths of the free market and free trade. Costanzo gives a reading from his 2018 book, Wall Street in Black & White: Fotos and Text of an Occupier (Autonomedia), at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at op.cit. books (157 Paseo de Peralta). An exhibition of the same name, with images and text from the book, opens with a 4 p.m. reception on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Freeform Art Space (1619 C de Baca Lane). Costanzo gives a second reading at 5:30 p.m. during the reception. The events are free. The exhibition is on view through Nov. 30; 505-692-9249, freeformartspace.com

