In multidisciplinary artist Jim Costanzo’s photographs of Manhattan’s Financial District, the stark, monolithic architecture of Wall Street looms ominous and foreboding. Mostly absent of people, his images speak of a soulless, towering empire of greed. In 2008, Costanzo founded the Aaron Burr Society, whose stated mission is to expose the myths of the free market and free trade. Costanzo gives a reading from his 2018 book, Wall Street in Black & White: Fotos and Text of an Occupier (Autonomedia), at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at op.cit. books (157 Paseo de Peralta). An exhibition of the same name, with images and text from the book, opens with a 4 p.m. reception on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Freeform Art Space (1619 C de Baca Lane). Costanzo gives a second reading at 5:30 p.m. during the reception. The events are free. The exhibition is on view through Nov. 30; 505-692-9249, freeformartspace.com.
