DINNERS WITH RUTH: A MEMOIR OF THE POWER OF FRIENDSHIPS by Nina Totenberg, Simon & Schuster, 320 pages, $27.99

Nina Totenberg is the voice of authority on all things related to the U.S. Supreme Court. Her 1991 NPR scoop on Anita Hill’s allegations of Clarence Thomas’ sexual harassment made history, and her insightful reporting has earned her numerous awards.

She knew from an early age that she wanted to be a reporter, she writes in Dinners With Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships: “I was much more interested in watching what went on and telling people about it than I was in fighting for any cause.” Bored with her studies at Boston University, she dropped out after not quite three years to enter the workplace, and she was fired from an early journalism job for plagiarism after she lifted quotes for a profile about Democratic House Speaker Tip O’Neill without crediting the source, a rookie mistake.

Popular in the Community