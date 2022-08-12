New novel puts a feminist twist on 'Dr. Moreau'

THE DAUGHTER OF DOCTOR MOREAU by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Del Rey, 320 pages, $28

In H.G. Wells’ The Island of Doctor Moreau, a mad British scientist sets up shop on a remote island where he reshapes animals into beastly caricatures of human beings. This 1896 science-fiction classic has inspired film versions starring Burt Lancaster, Marlon Brando, and Val Kilmer as well as numerous references in novels and pop culture, including an episode of The Simpsons.

Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s The Daughter of Doctor Moreau offers yet another twist: Here, the mad scientist has a daughter named Carlota who is nothing like her dad. Carlota pushes back on antiquated notions about women’s capabilities and their place in the world, turning the Victorian-era novel into an atmospheric feminist tale that melds horror, history, and a little romance.

