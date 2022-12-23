Needy, defensive, kind: The John le Carré revealed in his letters

If it’s the unbuttoned occasions that we approach a writer’s letters for, there’s a startling example in A Private Spy, with the young John le Carré writing to the Scottish author James Kennaway in 1964 about Kennaway’s novel The Bells of Shoreditch. “You’re God,” le Carré tells Kennaway. But, “there were two scenes I didn’t dig.” Proving that the ‘60s vibe was as pernicious as any virus, le Carré, if not growing his hair long and wearing flowers in it, was at least letting it down and finding things to dig. Or, in this case, not.

The great spy novelist was an inveterate letter-writer, and the correspondence gathered here covers his entire life, from the private pains of his school days through his courtship of his first wife, Ann — including letters to her from the Swiss Alps, where, as a member of the Downhill Only Ski Club, he trained British ski racers — to the occasional public fulmination in later life against Big Pharma or disrespectful critics. There are cartoons, too: Le Carré was once a professional illustrator, one of several surprises this volume holds.

