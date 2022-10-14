DINOSAURS by Lydia Millet, W.W. Norton, 230 pages, $26.95

Lydia Millet’s most recent novel was a polished rapier called A Children’s Bible. One of the best books of 2020, it begins with the tipsy tedium of a summer vacation involving several families. But then it quickly slips into a national apocalypse fueled by climate change and anarchy.

Millet’s new novel, Dinosaurs, is surprising in an entirely different way. The plot is laced with trace elements of foreboding, but danger never reaches concentrations that produce actual drama. Indeed, the story is so gentle that it’s a safe choice for any reader with a heightened startle reflex.

