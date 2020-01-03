Winter at IAIA means readings galore
The most prominent voices in indigenous literature gather Jan. 4-11 for the Institute of American Indian Arts’ Winter Reading Series, hosted by the school’s Low Residency Master of Fine Arts program in creative writing. The program is a home for aspiring Native writers who seek to hone their crafts in an environment where faculty members understand the students’ cultural context and attempt neither to flatten nor exoticize it — both of which can happen in mainstream writing programs. In a news release, program director and poet Santee Frazier says that the long-term goal of the MFA program is to “promote Indigenous intellectualism and knowledge systems through the literary arts.”
Several faculty members and alumni have made a splash in the publishing world in recent years, including Brandon Hobson, the 2018 National Book Award finalist for the novel Where the Dead Sit Talking. Hobson reads on Saturday, Jan. 11, with Pam Houston, whose most recent book is the memoir Deep Creek: Finding Hope in the High Country (2019).
Readings by faculty and visiting writers begin Saturday, Jan. 4, with David Treuer and Kristiana Kahakauwila. A member of the Ojibwe tribe from the Leech Lake Reservation in Minnesota, Treuer has written four novels, including The Translation of Dr. Apelles (2006). His nonfiction includes 2019’s The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present. Kahakauwila is of Native Hawaiian, German, and Norwegian descent and is the author of This Is Paradise: Stories (2013). Her current project is a historical novel set in Maui.
Poets writing across disciplines take center stage on Sunday, Jan. 5, with a reading by Ken White, who is also a screenwriter; Chip Livingston, who has also published fiction and nonfiction; and Kimberly Blaeser, the former poet laureate of Wisconsin, who also publishes fiction, nonfiction, and scholarly work.
Readings on Monday, Jan. 6, feature Rion Amilcar Scott, Jennifer Foerster, and Sherwin Bitsui. Cedar Sigo, Toni Jensen, and James Thomas Stevens read on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Esther Belin and Tiffany Midge read on Thursday, Jan. 9, and Lehua M. Taitano, Brooke Swaney Pepion, and Migizi Pensoneau read on Jan. 10.
All readings are at 6 p.m. in the auditorium in the Library and Technology Center at the Institute of American Indian Arts (83 Avan Nu Po Road).
A detailed schedule and information about the readers is available on the college’s website. Admission is free; 505-424-2325, iaia.edu.
