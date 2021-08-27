Weaving magic: The 16th annual Santa Fe Literary Review

Between the poles of darkness and light lies a rich diversity of experience, which unfolds across all human endeavor. The 16th issue of the Santa Fe Literary Review celebrates human adventure through stories, poems, interviews, essays, and images that touch on the theme “Tapestry: Diversity, Culture, and Common Ground.”
The current issue, which was produced by Santa Fe Community College students, faculty, and alumnae and published by SFCC’s School of Liberal Arts, was compiled during the pandemic’s second year.
For many, it’s been a time of loss.
“Back in March, right at the beginning of the pandemic, I went out to the Galisteo Basin Preserve before dawn, set up my tripod by an old windmill, and took a long exposure of the Milky Way,” writes artist Sheena Chakeres of her contributed photograph, When My Father Died (2020), which was taken a few days after her father’s death. The photograph was a tribute to a man who loved the night sky and instilled that passion in his children.
For others, it’s a time for reevaluation, an opportunity to hone in on what really matters in a world so fragile and tenuous. Or, as Indian poet S. Rupsha Mitra writes in her contributed poem, “Dashami Delight,” “It could be no better to celebrate a Dashami in lockdown,” referencing the sacred 10th day in the lunar fortnight of the Hindu calendar.
The Santa Fe Literary review includes poetry by Yusef Salaam, Beth Paulson, and Elizabeth Rees; creative nonfiction by Belinda Edwards and Jennifer Furner; fiction by Zanzia Eklund, Adele Oliveira, and Reshmi Hebbar; artwork by Oliver Augustin Kautter, Sena Chang, and Thomas Barth; and an interview with award-winning author Kirstin Valdez Quade, whose debut novel, The Five Wounds, was published by W. W. Norton Company in April.
As always, the review is wide-reaching and draws on the best in contemporary literature and art from local, national, and international authors and artists.
Read excerpts from the Review or download a full PDF at sfcc.edu/literary-review-issue/2021. Print copies are available at at all branches of the Santa Fe Public Library and the SFCC Library. The publication is free.
