Not the last word: Keep the Pages Turning

You may be hard-pressed to find another small city that can boast a local literati comparable to Santa Fe’s. From fiction author Craig Johnson, whose mysteries about a Wyoming sheriff were the basis for the A&E and Netflix series Longmire, to Terry Tempest Williams, the nonfiction author of works on social and environmental justice, to Santa Fe’s youth poet laureate, political organizer, and artist, Arte Romero y Carver, Santa Fe’s literary scene thrives and inspires.
Santa Fe’s oldest locally owned independent bookseller, Collected Works Bookstore & Coffeehouse (202 Galisteo St., 505-988-4226,
collectedworksbookstore.com), brings these writers, along with 19 other authors and artists, together for “Keep the Pages Turning,” an online fundraising event, at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9.
Join Golden Globe Award-winning actress and activist Ali MacGraw, the evening’s host, for this unprecedented gathering of wordsmiths. Meet members of the N. Scott Momaday family as they read selections of his poetry and share anecdotes about the Pulitzer Prize-winning Kiowa author. Hear tales of adventure from bestselling fiction and nonfiction writer Douglas Preston. Get a dose of humor from cartoonists Ricardo Caté, Jonathan Richards, and Patrick Oliphant. Unlock the past with historian and Outside magazine editor-at-large Hampton Sides. And maybe share some recipes with James Beard Foundation Cookbook Hall of Fame inductee Deborah Madison.
The event is billed as a “shelf preservation” project aimed at keeping Collected Works’ staff employed, maintaining free book readings and author events, and ensuring that your book orders get filled while the brick-and-mortar location remains closed to the public during the pandemic.
Tickets for the 90-minute celebration are $15 ($5 for students) and can be purchased at collectedworksbookstore.com/events-1/keep-the
-pages-turning. Consider adopting a section — poetry, history, biography, photography, fiction, adventure, cooking, and the environment — for $250 and receive signed or inscribed copies of books by Keep the Pages Turning participants who represent those sections. A Zoom link will be emailed 24 hours prior to the event.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.