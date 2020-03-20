Local bookstores have your back

When you’re forced to stay inside, the natural thing to do is lose yourself in a good book. To keep Santa Feans supplied with reading material during the pandemic, local bookstores are offering a variety of options to serve customers, even as some of them reduce hours or close to walk-in customers.
Collected Works Bookstore and Coffeehouse (202 Galisteo St., 505-988-4226) has closed its doors and canceled all readings and events at the store in a measure that will last until social distancing directives are lifted. But the staff is taking phone orders for books, puzzles, journals, gift certificates, and other items every day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Some readings will be streamed online; details are available on the store’s website. Collected Works is offering curbside pickup for prepaid orders — just call the store to say you’re outside — or you can shop online at collectedworksbookstore.com.
“We’re doing our best under the circumstances, and the response from our customers has been amazing,” owner Dorothy Massey says. “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: This store belongs to the community. We are here for Santa Fe during this crisis, and we will be here when the customers get to come back.”
Beehive Kids Books (328 Montezuma Ave., 505-780-8051) is open by appointment only for groups of four or fewer. Parents who need a moment out of the house with their children can call ahead or email hello@beehivekidsbooks.com, and owner Christian Nardi will reserve time for them in the store. Curbside pickup is available for phone orders, and online shopping is always an option at beehivekidsbooks.com.
Garcia Street Books (376 Garcia St., 505-986-0151) will be open during their regular business hours and is following appropriate sanitation procedures to protect customers from the coronavirus. The store is offering curbside pickup for customers who call ahead. Garcia Street is also offering a fee-based delivery service within 20 miles of the store.
Op.Cit. (157 Paseo de Peralta, 505-428-0321), located in DeVargas Mall, will stay open for business despite the closure of the mall itself. Customers can enter the bookstore through its external door located in the back parking lot. (Signs will lead the way from Paseo de Peralta.) Op.Cit.’s free book cart is located outside and will be restocked every day, so no one has to go without reading material at this time, regardless of ability to pay. All readings and events, however, are canceled.
“We have hand sanitizer and throat lozenges for our customers, says owner Noemi de Bodisco. “Plenty of people are still coming in to shop and pick up their daily newspaper. We want to stay open for as long as possible in order to keep staff employed, but we’re going to be responsible. We don’t want to endanger our customers.”
