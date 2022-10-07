Dancing over obstacles

Ria Thundercloud; photo LeRoy Grafe

At the age of 4, Ria Thundercloud (Ho-Chunk Nation/Sandia Pueblo) came home to discover that her mother had made her an orange jingle dress. “The dress had silver cones that clinked together and made the most beautiful sound when they moved — like rainfall,” Thundercloud writes in her new book, Finding My Dance.

Her mother’s special gift was the start of Thundercloud’s lifelong passion for dance. Her story, recounted in the autobiographical children’s book, is about a relentless pursuit of that passion, despite not always feeling like she fit in. Today, she’s a professional Indigenous dancer, modern dancer, and choreographer.

Dancing over obstacles

Popular in the Community