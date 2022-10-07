Dancing over obstacles

At the age of 4, Ria Thundercloud (Ho-Chunk Nation/Sandia Pueblo) came home to discover that her mother had made her an orange jingle dress. “The dress had silver cones that clinked together and made the most beautiful sound when they moved — like rainfall,” Thundercloud writes in her new book, Finding My Dance.
Her mother’s special gift was the start of Thundercloud’s lifelong passion for dance. Her story, recounted in the autobiographical children’s book, is about a relentless pursuit of that passion, despite not always feeling like she fit in. Today, she’s a professional Indigenous dancer, modern dancer, and choreographer.
“My main goal with this book is to help people understand that I’m from two different tribes that are from two different regions,” says Thundercloud, who maintains familial ties in Wisconsin and New Mexico. “And I know a lot of people assume that Native Americans are under one umbrella when we are so different and diverse. We come from different climates and regions and that also makes our knowledge different. Both are very sacred to me, and I get homesick for both.”
The book is illustrated with vibrant imagery — crisp and colorful — by Kalila J. Fuller, who paints engaging scenes of the young dancer.
In her challenging school years, Thundercloud was painfully aware of being the only Indigenous girl in class. And her classmates couldn’t pronounce her given Ho-Chunk name, Waką ja haja pįwįįga (Beautiful Thunder Woman).
“This is my first time ever writing a book, so there were challenges for me in terms of condensing my thoughts into just one or two sentences per page,” says the author, who performs at powwows and tours internationally. “I feel like there’s so much behind Native American culture, behind powwows, and behind dance, and it was really hard for me to put it into just a few words.”
Thundercloud, a 2019 graduate of the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, is trained in ballet, jazz, contemporary dance, and tap. Finding My Dance arose from a serendipitous moment. Thundercloud was performing in Santa Fe for an audience of four, all of them fashion editors of major magazines, including Vogue, Glamour, and Marie Claire.
Glamour followed up with the possibility of doing a story on Thundercloud, which ran that year, catching the attention of Penguin Random House.
“I would like to write another book about myself, but in an adult perspective, because dance has taken me to so many great places,” she says. “But I also have a duality. We put this in a pretty package, but
I did struggle with a lot of things: being on the road, away from home, my family, and my traditions.”