Michael Mann's 'Heat' gets a sequel — in novel form

HEAT 2 by Michael Mann and Meg Gardiner, William Morrow, 480 pages, $28.99

The 1995 cops-and-robbers saga Heat stands as neon-loving filmmaker Michael Mann’s magnum opus, though it arrived at the midpoint of his career. A panoramic Los Angeles crime opera, it was the summation of the then-52-year-old auteur’s work, and not just because it extended the meticulous study of career criminals that had informed Mann’s first two features, The Jericho Mile and Thief. Though Heat was a luxe production with a blue-chip cast toplined by Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, it was also a close remake of a TV movie Mann had shot with no-name actors only six years earlier.

Turns out Mann had found a well that was too rich to return to just once. While preparing 1981’s Thief, Mann had hired a retired Chicago cop named Chuck Adamson as a technical adviser. The pair would become close friends, and Adamson’s experiences pursuing and eventually killing a professional thief named Neil McCauley in the 1960s would inspire several of Mann’s subsequent TV and film projects. (De Niro’s character in Heat shares the name of the real-life criminal Adamson shot dead three decades earlier.) Mann, in turn, helped Adamson launch his own screenwriting career. The 1986-1988 NBC series Crime Story, which Adamson co-created and Mann produced, was set in the ’60s but featured scenes and bits of dialogue that Mann would reprise almost verbatim in Heat.

Popular in the Community