Memoir exposes the pain - and comedy - of infertility

KNOCKING MYSELF UP: A MEMOIR OF MY (IN)FERTILITY by Michelle Tea, Dey Street, 304 pages, $28.99

Meredith Maran l For The Washington Post

From 1974 to 1978, my life was devoted to a single, seemingly unattainable goal: getting pregnant. Newly married and giddily confident — I’d aborted my one and only birth control boo-boo; proof, I thought, of my fertility — my husband and I spent Year One vigorously practicing the traditional method. By Year Three, panic had set in. So we brought in the big guns, most of them expensive and uninsured. Brutal fertility tests. Acupuncture. Surgeries. “Romantic” sex-on-schedule vacations. The drugs DES (later proved to cause cancer in mother and child) and Clomid (which caused me to go temporarily, dangerously blind while working on a fast-moving assembly line).

Popular in the Community