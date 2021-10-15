Man without a country: Hampton Sides on 'The Exotic'

In 1774, a young man named Mai (or Ma‘i) became the first person from the South Seas Islands to visit England. The trip afforded Mai, who lived in poverty on Tahiti as a refugee from war, a chance to experience life among the aristocracy.
The paintings made of the strapping Polynesian, most notably Joshua Reynolds’ 1776 Portrait of Omai, would lead you to believe he was a man of high station. Turbaned, garbed in flowing robes, and set against a sylvan backdrop, Mai cuts a poised, formidable figure. Despite his actual station in life, it’s an image that affords him a certain nobility among the men of Captain James Cook’s day.
And that’s right where author, journalist, and historian Hampton Sides would have him — not because he was a man of status in his time, but because history should remember him as a central figure in the story of Cook.
“That’s really where he belongs, I think,” says Sides, who writes about Mai in The Exotic: Intrigue and Cultural Ruin in the Age of Imperialism, a story published online by Scribd Originals (scribd.com). “Mai became the most vividly documented Indigenous person ever because so many people were interested in him, perhaps patronizingly sometimes. But they wrote all sorts of things about his personality, what he wore, how he carried himself.”
Mai joined Cook’s second expedition in 1773, petitioning Tobias Furneaux, the captain of Cook’s consort ship, the HMS Adventure, to take him to England. Mai’s family on his native Raiatea, the second largest of the Society Islands, held some status and owned land. When the Bora Borans attacked, seizing the land, enslaving Mai and killing his father, he managed to escape to nearby Tahiti.
As a refugee, he had no prospects. Furneaux agreed to give him passage.
“It was a courageous leap of faith to join ranks with such utterly strange people, bound for an unfamiliar place so far away,” writes Sides in The Exotic. The story is an excerpt, conflated from anecdotes and other mentions of Mai drawn from a larger project — a book on Captain Cook’s third and final voyage — that Sides is writing for Doubleday.
“Mai is a major character in the voyage, until the point where he’s left in Tahiti and Captain Cook goes on to Alaska and, ultimately, to Hawaii, where he is murdered,” says the author. “I would say that, in the first half of the book, Mai, after Cook himself, is the major character.”
The Exotic isn’t a book-length narrative. But it isn’t really short-form writing, either.
“It’s kind of an interesting length, 20,000 words,” says Sides, 59, whose previous book, On Desperate Ground: The Marines at The Reservoir, the Korean War’s Greatest Battle (Doubleday, 2018), is 416 pages. “It’s longer than a full-length magazine piece but shorter than a book.
It’s designed to be read in one long sitting or two medium-sized sittings. I’ve never done anything quite like this. It’s kind of experimenting with a new form.”
A quick, absorbing read, The Exotic chronicles Mai’s adventures far from home, but its purpose is to tell a tale that presages the lingering effects of colonialism and its consequences for non-European cultures and societies. The story is bittersweet and, ultimately, devastating.
“It is an interesting time to be writing about Cook because he has become very controversial and become kind of a symbol of colonialism, even though he wasn’t a conqueror,” Sides says. “He was an explorer. But the first phase of colonialism was always exploration. First, they come to find out what’s there, and then they come to exploit the resources, build a fort, have a port, claim the land for their king, and defend it against the other European powers that might be interested in it and everything else that follows, including disease, dislocations, economic disarray, and cultural ruin.”
For a brief time, Mai was the toast of England, hobnobbing with the aristocracy and even royalty. He met, for example, Dictionary of the English Language compiler Samuel Johnson, who was impressed by Mai’s manners, stating: “There is so little of the savage in Omai.”
“You can criticize the British for being patronizing or dismissive and certainly being products of their times in terms of racial hierarchy,” Sides says. “Some of the things they say, to today’s ears, sound incredibly racist. But at the same time, they really rolled out the red carpet for him. They treated him extremely well. They put him up. They let him travel all over the entire country to see what were considered the — quote, unquote — best people and the smartest people and the most accomplished people.”
Along the way, Sides says, Mai made a lot of friends and was welcomed in England. King George III even presented him with a ceremonial sword. In a chapter whose title is a wink and nod to the controversy surrounding the coronavirus pandemic — “Fully Vaxxed” — Sides writes of Mai’s inoculation against smallpox, which was a leading culprit in the deaths of other Indigenous “exotics” who were brought to Europe as curiosities.
There was more to the graciousness with which Mai was accepted into European society, however. Sides calls it an “imperial subtext,” adding: “They really wanted to impress upon him the power and the genius of English society, so when he returned he, in turn, would broadcast that to his fellow Tahitians. There was this other thing going on, which was that the French wanted Tahiti and the Spanish wanted Tahiti. There was this European competition for islands like that, and the British wanted to make a good presentation.”
Inevitably, perhaps, these early encounters between Polynesians and Europeans led to dire consequences. The figure of Cook gets caught up in that history. Among many Polynesians today, his name is “synonymous with the myriad ravages that came with European colonialism,” Sides writes, despite the fact that “Cook had proved to be a surprisingly tolerant, open-minded, and curious observer of the new cultures he encountered.”
But Cook opened a door. His skillful navigation and the advent of the chronometer — a timepiece that could determine longitude at sea by comparing Greenwich Mean Time and observations of celestial bodies — meant the islands he visited could now be pinpointed on the map, assuring the arrival of future expeditions.
Mai joined Cook’s third expedition. Cook’s purpose was to return Mai to Tahiti and then head north to find a Northwest passage through Alaska that would lead to the Atlantic Ocean. But Mai’s return home is tinged with sadness.
“He’s not really Tahitian, and he’s not really English,” Sides says. “He’s kind of a man from nowhere, a man without a country. It’s an interesting sort of experiment in cultural transplantation, and it’s a bit tragic what happens to him. But I won’t say any more.”
