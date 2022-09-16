Local books roundup

WALK WITH ME TO CHIMAYÓ
By Ascensión J. Martínez, Outskirts Press,
152 pages, paperback, $20.95
In this memoir, Ascensión J. Martínez describes the far-more-isolated Chimayó of his youth. Martínez was born in 1926 and grew up in the Great Dep
ression, then fought in the Philippines as an Army soldier in World War II. He was nearly killed during the final days of the war, then he visited Hiroshima, Japan, and saw the devastation wreaked by the atomic bomb dropped there — two events that profoundly affected him. Later, he worked for many years at Los Alamos National Laboratory. Walk with Me to Chimayó is a sequel to a book Martínez helped edit and translate about his father, Apolonio Martínez, The Working Life of an Hispano Patriarch, 1890-1976 (Outskirts Press, 2017).
WITH GREAT DISCRETION
By J. Hoolihan Clayton, Dog Soldier Press,
319 pages, paperback, $15.95
In this novel, Charles Wolfe Collins is an independent agent who frequently performs confidential investigations for powerful politicians in Washington, D.C. In the late 1800s, he is asked to gather intelligence about the escape of the Northern Cheyenne from a reservation, as well as U.S. military efforts to capture and punish tribe members. On his journey, Collins encounters betrayals and bloody conflict as the government tries to force the tribe back to its dangerous and disease-ridden territory. With the assistance of a Lakota scout, Collins tries to collect information from weary and distrustful Northern Cheyenne people, as well as belligerent soldiers and civilians.
ENCYCLOPEDIA OF SANTA FE AND NORTHERN NEW MEXICO
By Mark H. Cross, Caminito Publishing,
420 pages, paperback, $29.95
The 10th anniversary edition of the Encyclopedia of Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico features more than 130 new entries, covering topics such as screenwriter George R.R. Martin, the toppling of the obelisk at the Santa Fe Plaza, and the Sky Railway. But it retains facts found in the first edition that might not be readily apparent. For example, Española is the fourth-largest city in Northern New Mexico, after Santa Fe, Las Vegas, Los Alamos; Zozobra creator and painter Will Shuster moved to Santa Fe in 1920 and unexpectedly recovered from tuberculosis; and balancing two or three part-time jobs is known as the “Santa Fe shuffle.”
THE SIREN’S REFRAIN
By Dennis Jung, BookBaby,
237 pages, paperback, $15
As he faces a terminal illness, well-known writer and travel novelist Leon Riser seals himself in his cabin in the Rocky Mountains with only a private-duty nurse as company. He receives an unexpected visit from Iris, the daughter of famous singer-songwriter Lou Ann Catskill with whom Riser had once been romantically entangled. The pair head to Santa Fe in search of Catskill, who has a bipolar disorder and has gone missing, and Riser is forced to contemplate their failed relationship. Catskill, meanwhile, is on a journey of her own, facing her own responsibility for the demise of the relationship. All parties end up in Austin, Texas, for a fateful rendezvous.
THE GHOSTLY TALES OF NEW MEXICO
By Shelli Timmons, Arcadia Children’s Books, 105 pages, paperback, $12.99
Young readers are the target audience for The Ghostly Tales of New Mexico, which soft sells the state’s spookiness by stating, “With so many beautiful places to haunt, no wonder the ghosts don’t want to leave.” The book’s tales were adapted from Haunted Hotels and Ghostly Getaways of New Mexico, by Donna Blake Birchell. Residents of the capital city might want to start with chapter five, titled “Spooky Santa Fe.” It relates tales of spirits haunting La Fonda on the Plaza, as well as La Posada de Santa Fe Resort & Spa. Other spiritually stirring places included are Albuquerque, Taos, and Las Vegas, where a former owner is said to haunt two rooms at the Plaza Hotel.
ARTISTS IN MY LIFE
By Margaret Randall, New Village Press, 192 pages, hardcover, $30
Margaret Randall, a poet, photographer, and social activist who lives in Albuquerque, shares illustrated accounts of artists who have inspired her. They include Georgia O’Keeffe and Elaine de Kooning, a former University of New Mexico visiting professor. Randall writes of de Kooning, “Born in 1918 and coming of age before the issue of gender was on our cultural radar, Elaine dismissed the label woman painter with an annoyed smile and a flick of her wrist,” insisting she was a painter who happened to be a woman. Of O’Keeffe, Randall writes that “living in New Mexico and traveling often through the still-lonely landscape where the artist made her home, I am always surprised by the degree to which a profit is being made off her fame.”