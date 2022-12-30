Living their truth

In 2002, college freshman Casey Parks came out as a lesbian. Her pastor asked God to kill her. Her mother believed she’d go to hell. One night, when she locked herself in the bathroom to sob over her daughter’s sexuality, Casey’s grandmother told Parks about Roy Hudgins, a trans man who lived across the street when she was a kid in rural Louisiana. He played country music on his guitar and was by all accounts a beloved member of his community, a gentle person who loved animals and made others feel good about themselves.
Parks sensed a kindred spirit and a few years later started looking into Hudgins’ life. She ultimately spent a decade trying to make a documentary film about him, which she never finished. Instead, she wrote a memoir that sweeps her pursuit of Hudgins’ story into her own coming-out narrative. It’s a lot to fit into one book, but Diary of a Misfit is so much more than that.
Parks grew up a true believer in Evangelical Christianity. Her whole life was wrapped up in God and faith. Coming out meant leaving the church and everything she knew, which caused her tremendous and ongoing grief. She shared her love of Jesus and Christian rock music with her mother, a woman with big feelings and even bigger regrets, who often foisted her unhappiness onto her daughter. Parks reveals her childhood slowly, piling up anecdotes for the reader until it’s clear that she would’ve had plenty of fodder for a memoir even if she’d never wrestled with her sexuality or heard of Roy Hudgins.
As a seasoned journalist for The Oregonian and The Washington Post, Parks is a strong writer and excellent storyteller. The scope and ambition of Diary of a Misfit makes it a page-turner, even if the story is sometimes messy and unfocused. At times it’s downright frustrating, particularly Parks’ all-consuming fears about revealing her sexuality in Louisiana, where she travels regularly to work on the documentary. She lives in Portland, where she’s out and proud. Down South, however, she’s afraid to out herself even to other gay people. Her struggle with being half in and half out of the closet seems almost impossible in 2022. But the more she reveals about the intense homophobia that was baked into her family and her community’s religious faith, the more understandable her fears become.
Most people Parks meets from Hudgins’ past refer to him as “she,” which is an ongoing source of frustration and friction for the author, and yet they are protective of him. Although Parks never confirms exactly how Hudgins identified, her interviews, and Hudgins’ own writings, indicate he believed he was a man that God accidentally put in a woman’s body. But he didn’t fault God. He went to church every Sunday. Parks discovers that — surely unbeknownst to Hudgins — he was a source of inspiration and solace to others who didn’t fit the status quo, through multiple generations in a small town. What seems to unite Parks and Hudgins is that neither is willing nor able to live a lie, as well as their fundamentally kindhearted natures, which might be the result of their religious upbringings. Both insist on loving humanity even though not all of humanity understands that they deserve to be loved back.