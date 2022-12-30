Living their truth

In 2002, college freshman Casey Parks came out as a lesbian. Her pastor asked God to kill her. Her mother believed she’d go to hell. One night, when she locked herself in the bathroom to sob over her daughter’s sexuality, Casey’s grandmother told Parks about Roy Hudgins, a trans man who lived across the street when she was a kid in rural Louisiana. He played country music on his guitar and was by all accounts a beloved member of his community, a gentle person who loved animals and made others feel good about themselves.

Parks sensed a kindred spirit and a few years later started looking into Hudgins’ life. She ultimately spent a decade trying to make a documentary film about him, which she never finished. Instead, she wrote a memoir that sweeps her pursuit of Hudgins’ story into her own coming-out narrative. It’s a lot to fit into one book, but Diary of a Misfit is so much more than that.

