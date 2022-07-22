I GOT MINE: CONFESSIONS OF A MIDLIST WRITER by John Nichols, High Road Books, 280 pages, $27.95
John Nichols' new memoir, I Got Mine: Confessions of a Midlist Writer, shines with the author’s bright spirit and never-failing sense of humor.
Defining a midlist writer as one whose books sell 10,000 copies — while admitting that his later books sometimes only sold 1,000 — Nichols writes an account that, in other hands, might have been a sodden story of woe. Instead, he wryly recounts his early years with an unsympathetic Spanish grandmother in Barcelona, followed by financial struggles while writing five novels at once, working all night (fueled by liquor and cigarettes) — a regime that eventually took its toll.
But in the 1960’s, it was a marathon, a romp, ultimately producing novels The Milagro Beanfield War, On The Mesa, American Blood, The Magic Journey, and The Nirvana Blues, as well as many screenplays.
Friendships mattered a great deal, especially the college connection who persuaded well-known editor Max Wylie to read Nichols’ first manuscript, The Sterile Cuckoo. Wylie had “nothing positive to say,” but instead of taking offense, Nichols valued “this professional person” who would become a mentor and lead him to “the land of fame, fortune and a glamorous girl on my arm.” Rewriting at a furious pace, Nichols submitted the manuscript to a publisher who bought it for $500, “without an agent, which even then was rare.”
After only eight months “starving in a New York garret,” Nichols was on his way to a full-time writing career. He was just 23 years old and still a virgin, he writes, a condition he vowed to change. He was “a junkie for the euphoric.”
His political awakening came when visiting a friend in Guatemala, where “things were remarkably worse than in Franco’s Spain.” A dictator, supported by the United States, “was committing genocide of its own population.” At home, he began to take part in anti-Vietnam protests, realizing “my life was not going to be a ... cake walk.”
He goes on: “We all have a right to earn a modest living for our labor. But the inequalities on earth are unforgivable ... If you’re learning to hate how global capitalism is destroying the planet, too much money is like the electric chair.”
Quoting both good and bad reviews, Nichols cites a New York Times book reviewer calling The Sterile Cuckoo “adolescent jabbering.” Yet Avon Books bought the rights to reprint the novel. The cover featured “a sleazy, amateur painting of a gloomy, skinny and naked girl, covered with Band-Aids, including one barely covering the nipple of her left breast. Behind her was a naked, blond-haired, lasciviously grinning jock.”
“From that moment, I’ve insisted on cover (and often design approval) in each of my contracts.”
Plunging into Hollywood to write the screenplay for Cuckoo with only Horton Foote’s screenplay for To Kill a Mockingbird as a model, Nichols writes that he felt like a “puppy going to war with a Yellowstone wolf pack.” His advance was going fast as he bailed his relatives out of their various misfortunes.
When he saw the final film, Nichols was horrified. “Everything about it was so warped and embarrassing with color so bad it seemed to have been shot by a Brownie camera in 1948. What sort of reprehensible sellout had written the book spawning such a project?” But the reviews were largely favorable, and Liza Minnelli received an Academy Award nomination for her role.
After publishing disasters that derailed the publication of his second novel, Autumn Beige, Nichols grew sick of the New York publishing world. “My career needed a plan ... If I wanted to be a writer, I would live poor, whether I earned a hundred grand or five thousand.”
Disgusted with it all, he moved with wife and son to Taos. “Our new town was very poor, rich in despair, yet enchanting and powerful.”
His account of the filming of Milagro in Truchas with Robert Redford wafting in and out is hilarious. Although Redford planned to co-write the screenplay with Nichols, “Pinning Redford down was like trying to find a needle in an airborne haystack flying past you at the speed of light.”
The film was not a commercial success.
Next, Nichols embarked on an ambitious film project with noted director Costa-Gavras, first on The Magic City, intended to show the contradictions inherent in great scientific discoveries. “Many folks developing nuclear weapons had little or no emotional connection to the potential consequences of acquiring the knowledge to destroy our planet. ... No one building automobiles thought about cancer caused by carbon monoxide, let alone the threats of climate change.” Nichols “developed a treatment featuring six nuclear physicists and their families in a lovely all-American village (like Los Alamos)” where they were trying to make a viable rocket.
One of Nichols’ many cartoons enlivening the book shows a pipe-smoking Los Alamos scientist walking his dog, eyes on the sky.
Then “Costa asked me to cobble my treatments together as a novel.” Ever willing, Nichols wrote a 270-page novel which Costa rejected. And on and on. More novels, film scripts, divorces, remarriages, stepchildren, and still Nichols managed somehow to keep up his hectic schedule, playing with his visiting stepchildren during the day, then working all night.
Nichols’ wit and fluent sense of irony and contradiction keep the whole ark afloat.
Now 80, alone in Taos during the pandemic and suffering from a variety of ills, he still writes seven nights a week. “What else can I do? Writing is how I breathe.”
Looking back on his life, he declares, “I had a lot of fun.” The reader of this memoir will have fun with him and will not regret that, as Nichols confesses, “I’ve never been able to grow up.”