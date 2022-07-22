John Nichols memoir steeped in writer's trademark wry humor

I GOT MINE: CONFESSIONS OF A MIDLIST WRITER by John Nichols, High Road Books, 280 pages, $27.95

John Nichols' new memoir, I Got Mine: Confessions of a Midlist Writer, shines with the author’s bright spirit and never-failing sense of humor.

Defining a midlist writer as one whose books sell 10,000 copies — while admitting that his later books sometimes only sold 1,000 — Nichols writes an account that, in other hands, might have been a sodden story of woe. Instead, he wryly recounts his early years with an unsympathetic Spanish grandmother in Barcelona, followed by financial struggles while writing five novels at once, working all night (fueled by liquor and cigarettes) — a regime that eventually took its toll.

