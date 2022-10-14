BREAKDOWN: LESSONS FOR A CONGRESS IN CRISIS by Jeff Bingaman, Highroad Books-University of New Mexico Press, 211 pages, $29.95
Our former U.S. senator has written an excellent history of our nation’s government over the last decades.
The events he discusses, the politicians and statesmen he describes, are not new to anybody who has followed the news. Yet important national trends are lost in the barrage of daily happenings: school board meetings, automobile accidents, local elections, forest fires, high-school sports … .
In Breakdown, Jeff Bingaman distills important government trends from the murk of current events. The book is not as depressing as the title suggests. The author is a practical and upbeat person; his final chapters are full of specific, useful advice on how to improve the workings of Congress.
Whether that advice will be followed remains in doubt. And if his advice isn’t followed, the country might well be in trouble.
When Bingaman was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1982, he was not new to government, having just served as New Mexico’s attorney general. He says his term as AG was helpful in his Senate career, giving him a perspective on the needs of our state and introducing him to various federal agencies.
Bingaman is a staunch Democrat but counts several Republicans as friends, including former Tennessee senators Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker.
Several things about the Senate surprised him — and not pleasantly — when he arrived in Washington. He had not expected such pressure to “toe the party line.” He found out that ideology often defeats pragmatism when laws are being made. He had not realized how much influence special interests have on legislation and on the president. He was unaware that much of the media wishes to influence policy — for its own financial gain — rather than report the straight news.
Things have not improved. “During those thirty years, and since, the House of Representatives and the Senate have changed — for the worse. That change has made it more difficult for Congress to do the work of the people.”
He usually, but not always, blames the Republicans. He holds the GOP responsible for Washington’s current breakdown in governing norms; they have abused the filibuster, brought the country to the brink of defaulting on its debt, caused government shutdowns, and refused to consider presidential nominations.
In nine chapters he discusses Congress’ work on “eight worthy efforts,” ranging from improving education to avoiding unnecessary wars.
Bingaman served on the Senate Armed Services Committee, spoke against the Iraq invasion, and was among the minority of senators who voted against it. He excoriates President George W. Bush and his Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld. “That disastrous decision cost our nation dearly in servicemen and women killed and injured and in resources that should have been used to strengthen our economy here at home,” he writes. “There is no doubt that the U.S. invasion of Iraq ushered in, and contributed to, a protracted period of violence and political turmoil in Iraq and the Middle East. The consequences of our decision to invade are still being felt.”
As a member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education and Labor, he was instrumental in Democratic efforts to improve elementary and secondary education and health care. He details President Bill Clinton’s failure at reforming health care and President Barack Obama’s partial success. During Obama’s term, efforts at expanding the government’s role in health care were seldom bipartisan. Bingaman writes, “Senator McConnell, as the Republican leader, worked tirelessly to keep Republican senators from supporting any major health care reform bill. His efforts succeeded.”
During his last years in Congress, Bingaman served as chairman for the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources. He took over from Pete Domenici, New Mexico’s senior senator when Democrats won control of the Senate. Although the two often had opposing political views, they worked together to pass energy bills in 2005 and 2007.
Slowing climate change is an important goal for Bingaman, and he laments Congress’ inability to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. He writes, “To date, policy makers have failed to recognize the extent of the risks posed by climate change, and special interests have been largely successful in resisting bold changes in policy.”
Congress could be more attuned to improving life for our country’s citizens, Bingaman believes. In his final chapters, he gives lawmakers concrete recommendations on how to do this. He writes that the five impediments to good government are:
• Pressure to toe the party line. Most senators vote with members of their own party, even to the detriment of the country. He praises GOP Sen. John McCain for voting against repealing the Affordable Care Act.
• Pressure to vote the way the polls dictate. He writes: “One advantage of serving in Congress is you have better access than the public to accurate information about the issues … On important issues, if you believe the facts are not as the public has been led to believe, your responsibility is to point that out. Speaking the truth when it contradicts conventional wisdom is not a way to gain popularity, but it is essential if a democracy is to remain healthy.”
• Ideology, the burden of political philosophy. He says practical considerations must sometimes override political beliefs praising the majority of Congress that in 2008 put aside ideology and voted to shore up the collapsing financial system.
• Pressure from special interests. The interest of the public should win out over a donor’s support in the last campaign and sometimes even the interests of a senator’s home state.
• The media. Members of Congress can count on more publicity if they are unwilling to compromise and instead are unyielding in their political views. Bingaman asks his former colleagues to decide if they want their posturing on media to reinforce this country’s polarization.
After three decades in Congress, and many more years dedicated to public service, New Mexico’s former senator deserves to be listened to when he advises future lawmakers how to act and, like he did, serve the people of this nation well.