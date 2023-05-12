It's time to get literary

Interested in checking out the 2023 Santa Fe International Literary Festival May 19-21 but are overwhelmed by the choices and not sure how to navigate the array of options? Fear not — this handy preview can serve as your guide.
But first, a note about book banning: This year’s festival will celebrate the life and writing of Rudolfo Anaya, godfather of Chicano literature. The late New Mexico author has seen his Bless Me, Ultima, the most acclaimed Chicano novel of all time, banned a hundred times. In fact, the novel, published in 1972, made the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office list of books that were under review in the fall of 2022.
So if you are able to attend only one activity at the festival, then make sure it’s “Recuerdos y Respeto: Homage to Rudolfo Anaya” on May 20, led by Las Cruces author Denise Chávez and Mexican American poet Luis Alberto Urrea. On May 22, you can catch a free screening of the book’s 2012 cinematic adaptation at Jean Cocteau Cinema or take the little ones to one of the free readings of Anaya’s books for children offered by the Santa Fe Public Library Saturday, May 13, and Tuesday, May 16.
What is Santa Fe Lit Fest 2023?
This second annual event is a multicultural and multigenre literary festival, and the brainchild of co-founders and curators Carmella Padilla, Mark Bryant, and Clare Hertel. The main part of the festival runs May 19-21 and includes 23 author events across six stages at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center as well as two spirit tastings and author events at local venues.
The festival features a number of free youth and intergenerational events around town on May 20 and 21 as well as free (and one paid) pre- and post-festival community events that will take place on Thursday, May 18, and May 22. The latter events include a literary Zen hike, an exercise in oral storytelling, the magic of deep rest, and a reading by Institute of American Indian Arts MFA writers.
Pick your passion
With more than 25 different local, national, and international author talks taking place over three days, choosing which to do and when will be the hardest part of the festival weekend.
Go with the flow: Feeling anxious about seeing everything? You can start your literary weekend mornings with a simple meditation and gentle author talk. Roshi Joan Halifax — Buddhist teacher, author, and social activist — will speak on May 20 about her book Standing at the Edge and explore fear and courage. On May 21, Natalie Goldberg, bestselling writer and Zen practitioner, will help you ease your mind and chat about Three Simple Lines, her new book on the art of Haiku.
Poetry and community: Meet Natachee Momaday Gray, Santa Fe Kiowa/Apache poet and artist, who recently published Silver Box, a deeply personal poetry collection. She hopes that festival goers gain “a deep understanding of the magic that we have here” and will join fellow local poets on the Community Stage at a lunch event on May 20 and 21.
The wild side: If you obsess about your dog or cat or parrot, or read all things science, check out authors Ed Yong on May 21 and David Quammen on May 22 as they talk science and nature writing and animals, both domestic and wild. Yong, a Pulitzer Prize winner and reporter for The Atlantic, will discuss his An Immense World and empathy for animals — even the weird ones. On Sunday, Quammen discusses writing Breathless, a finalist for the National Book Award in Nonfiction about the race to find a COVID-19 vaccine, and about The Heartbeat of the Wild, an upcoming collection of his biggest National Geographic stories.
Climate discourse: You may have noticed that our planet is burning, drying out, overheating, and flooding. Meet Yvon Chouinard on May 21, a writer, activist, alpinist, and founder of Patagonia, who gave up his billionaire status last September by gifting all the shares to his company to a trust and nonprofit that fights the climate crisis and defends nature. He will be in conversation with legendary writer and adventurer Jon Krakauer. If you care about the environment, this is one not to miss.
American Indian issues: Get your history facts straight. David Treuer will talk May 20. He is Ojibwe Indian from Leech Lake Reservation in northern Minnesota, as well as a critic, journalist, and activist, and he will discuss how he wrote about Native history and rephrased it through the lens of survival and resilience. His newest book, The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee, is a National Book Award Finalist.
Immigration and racism: Storytelling helps communities heal. On May 20, join Laila Lalami, Moroccan-born winner of the American Book Award, as she discusses her new book, Conditional Citizens, and the realities of immigration. On May 21, examine short fiction as a conduit for social commentary with Manuel Muñoz — his new short story collection, The Consequences, depicts the lives of immigrant farmworkers who labor in the shadow of La Migra. Then, hear Zambian writer Namwali Serpell on May 21 talk with Chicana feminist scholar Patricia Trujillo about Serpell’s The Furrows, her latest novel in which she explores memory and mourning, racism, and alternate realities.
Locked up: Think our prison system works just great? Think again. Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah’s new novel Chain-Gang All-Stars reveals a dystopian world — not too far off from ours — in which imprisoned women-turned-gladiators fight for their freedom. Adjei-Brenyah will talk May 20 about mass incarceration, unchecked capitalism, and weaving social and political commentary into fiction with poet and cultural activist Hakim Bellamy.
A serious crisis: Investigative reporter and writer Beth Macy will chat May 21 with historian and writer Hampton Sides about Raising Lazarus, Macy’s latest book about the nation’s opioid addiction problem, currently one of the greatest American health crises of our times.
The classics: Two giants of literary fiction will take the stage — Colum McCann on May 19 and John Irving on May 20. McCann is an Irish writer whose work has won dozens of international awards and been translated into 40 languages; he will discuss his move from fiction to nonfiction for his upcoming book, American Mother. The following evening, Irving will talk about the writing life and his latest novel, The Last Chairlift, with local and national literary treasure Douglas Preston.
Literature from the corazón: On May 20, hear Luis Alberto Urrea, groundwbreaking and larger-than-life Chicano writer, discuss his latest book, Good Night, Irene. The novel is based on Urrea’s mother, who was a Donut Dolly in European combat zones during WWII. Then join Colombian-born Ingrid Rojas Contreras on May 21 as she chats about her new memoir, The Man Who Could Move Clouds, a National Book Award finalist.
Crime time: Sally Denton, investigative reporter and writer of disturbing true crime stories, and Michael McGarrity, former deputy sheriff turned crime-suspense master, will talk together May 20 about investigating cops and the state of our criminal justice system. The following day, Gillian Flynn, international bestselling author of Gone Girl, will chat about plot twists, the writing process, and adapting crime and thrillers for TV and the cinema.
Dystopias: Wondering what AI and ChatGPT have in store for us? Join Pulitzer Prize winning author Jennifer Egan as she dissects her new novel, The Candy House. Egan will talk about writing craft and tech-based dystopias.
Outlanderish: Outlander fans, rejoice: Diana Gabaldon will talk May 21 about Go Tell the Bees that I Am Gone and her plans for the Outlander series. Plus, she may chat about her adventures in TV adaptation and — if we’re lucky — about the actors who play Jamie and Claire.
Ania Hull is a writer, journalist, and editor who was formerly based in Hong Kong and currently lives in Albuquerque. She writes about the arts, book culture, social justice, immigration, and the environment for a variety of publications.