Día de los Muertos — or Day of the Dead — is among the most important annual celebrations in Mexico and in Mexican-American communities. The two-day fiesta is held on Nov. 1 (All Saints’ Day) and Nov. 2 (All Souls’ Day). The dead are honored through altars erected in homes, cemeteries, and public spaces. What follows is a list of Día de los Muertos celebrations, Santa Fe-style.