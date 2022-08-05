In this memoir, Harpo is an angel. Groucho, not so much.

For Marx Brothers fans, the posthumous publication of Susan Fleming Marx’s memoir, Speaking of Harpo, raises a glimmer of hope that other holy grails in the comedy team’s mythology — their long-lost silent film, Humor Risk, for example — will surface someday. But for now, we have Harpo’s wife’s account, and it is a delight.

Full disclosure: The memoir rekindles a teenage crush I had on Susan Marx. As a budding Marx Brothers obsessive in the 1970s, I was introduced to her in her husband’s autobiography, Harpo Speaks. He wrote so lovingly about how they met that I, like confirmed bachelor Harpo, was swept off my feet. And then she thoroughly charmed me when I saw her in the 1932 W.C. Fields comedy Million Dollar Legs.

