OUR MISSING HEARTS by Celeste Ng, Penguin Press, 352 pages, $29

It’s tempting to imagine that evil is clear and tangible, that it can be easily smothered and the world made safe. Unfortunately, things are rarely so simple. Good and evil can be complicated, even intertwined. As Nietzsche warned, one must be careful when fighting monsters not to become one.

In the world of Our Missing Hearts, by Little Fires Everywhere author Celeste Ng, America, following some of today’s political inclinations to their most dire ends, has become rigid and paranoid, with those in power frantically attempting to suppress voices of dissent or free thought. But in this novel, as in life, a state of intense repression will lead inexorably to an explosion.

