In Emma Donoghue's 'Haven,' the drama accumulates slowly

HAVEN by Emma Donoghue, Little, Brown, 257 pages, $28

Last year’s most unlikely bestseller was Matrix, a novel by Lauren Groff about an obscure medieval poet named Marie de France and a 12th-century nunnery. Maybe two years of Covid seclusion had primed us for a story of monastic adventure, and certainly Groff’s rich style helped the book sing to many readers. But in addition to her enormous fan base — which includes Barack Obama — the novel succeeded because it eschewed fusty Christian theology and projected modern feminist ideals onto its ancient canvas.

Now comes Emma Donoghue, another popular and critically acclaimed novelist, with Haven, a monastic story of her own. But Donoghue has ratcheted up the stakes by taking on a trifecta of bestseller killers: First, she moves the clock back even further, to around A.D. 600. Second, she portrays a culture inhabited only by men. And third, her characters live and move and have their being in an atmosphere fully imbued with their primitive Christian faith.

Popular in the Community