Ian McEwan is considered a literary god in England and is often cited as the greatest modern, currently writing, British author. And they aren’t wrong. McEwan is the consummate writer, addressing life’s big questions while adeptly caressing the details — as his major influence, Nabokov, advocates — and miraculously moving the plot inexorably forward all the while. Most will know him for his best-seller-made-into-a-movie, Atonement.
In a 2009 article in The New Yorker, Daniel Zalewski describes McEwan as “a connoisseur of dread, performing the literary equivalent of turning on the tub faucet and leaving the room; the flood is foreseeable, but it still shocks when the water rushes over the edge.”
With his latest novel, Lessons, McEwan keeps us engaged, but any final revelations fall flat. Still, he has done an excellent job of discussing the big questions. With our main character, Roland, we find ourselves in the hands of a man willing to consider his life and the part he has played to shape or not to shape it. Roland, in “settled expansive mood,” is wonderfully self-examining which in turn beckons us to similar self-audits. Throughout this book, I often found myself stopping and pondering a passage in relation to my own life.
Roland is a member of the lucky baby boomer generation, and McEwan takes the reader from his youth in Libya to his boyhood in a rural English boarding school where “he lived the mental life of a dog chained to a constant present” (both experiences shared by the author). At school, Roland fell prey to an abusive piano teacher who altered the course of his life. An early experience of freedom at an army camp in Libya instilled a lifelong need for adventure, which in turn created an inability to settle into anything, be it job or woman.
Squandered opportunities early in life lead to a self-described lost decade before Roland is able to “control his occasional anxieties about the aimlessness of his existence.” The result is a marriage to a soon-to-be world-famous writer that ends brutally but, most important, with a son.
The thread of the dark story with his piano teacher keeps the plot moving. Unfortunately, the climax is underwhelming.
One of the central themes is the way in which we view our own memories. The book is written from a disjointed narrative view. The timeline is erratic. The glimpses of different incidents in Roland’s life reappear throughout the book with new self-insights added every time one is revisited. The technique has the effect of appearing to narrate through Roland’s own memories as he continues to look back time and again at the same incidents that, to him, have shaped his life.
In general, the book achieves the McEwan signature of an interesting plot line embedded with insights for readers to ponder. And, of course, the prose is well-structured and beautiful. Compared to other McEwan stories, though, the life of Roland is pretty bland. He floats along and does not actively drive much in his existence, a main theme of the book.
As repeated from other McEwan books (notably Amsterdam, for which he won the 1998 Booker Prize), the need or right of artists to put their art above relationships surfaces here as well. At the extreme end, artists may cause massive pain, as happens to Roland and his son. “Do we forgive or ignore their single-mindedness or cruelty in the service of their art? And are we more tolerant the greater the art?”
Of course, ‘life is full of lessons’ is a constant throughout Lessons, an obvious theme with the flip side being : “He thought that he hadn’t learned a thing in life and he never would.”
This is how I felt at the end of this novel. I had pondered a lot of big life questions but had not come to any firm conclusions. This book kept me reading steadily to completion but was not as compulsively readable as others by McEwan I have read.