GIULIANI: THE RISE AND TRAGIC FALL OF AMERICA'S MAYOR by Andrew Kirtzman, Simon & Schuster, 458 pages, $30

What in the world happened to Rudy Giuliani? How did the man whose bravery and resilience reassured a nation during the 2001 terrorist attacks become a bellowing, cheek-stained geyser of nonsense?

Andrew Kirtzman sets out to answer that question in Giuliani: The Rise and Tragic Fall of America's Mayor. Kirtzman is well-suited to the task; as a New York-based reporter he covered Giuliani for years and was alongside the mayor on 9/11 as he sought to rally a devastated country.

