How Freud escaped the Nazis, with the help of well-connected friends

SAVING FREUD: THE RESCUERS WHO BROUGHT HIM TO FREEDOM by Andrew Nagorski, Simon & Schuster, 336 pages, $28.99

Rachel Newcomb I For The Washington Post

The field of biographies about Sigmund Freud, founder of psychoanalysis, is a crowded one. Notable works from the past few years include Adam Phillips’s Becoming Freud: The Making of a Psychoanalyst and Frederick Crews’s Freud: The Making of an Illusion. While Phillips portrayed the father of psychoanalysis as a “visionary pragmatist,” Crews reduced Freud’s work to “detective fiction,” accusing him of plagiarizing some of his major ideas while also being a misanthrope who had little interest in actually helping his patients.

Popular in the Community