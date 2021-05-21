Haiku from our readers

Recently, Pasatiempo asked readers to submit haiku, and more than 50 of you shared your efforts with us. Below is the second of three rounds of some of the best submissions. — Jennifer Levin
under the plum tree
wild onions start to confess
white blossoms don’t cry
— Jan Gross
Dog-eyes
over new grass
a sphere with lungs
— Christopher Watson
calm as morticians
vultures in the morning sky
job security
— Jeff Hollander
Rio for once Grande
what can I sacrifice for
your return next spring
— Sabine Schulze-Steele
grass holds blue fragments
Robin hatched from its safe shell
fractures bringing life
— JD Eames
The screen is blank
Will the photo load today?
There she is, my child
— Marc Wortsman
a skip of fresh snow
sits on last year’s chamisa
mocking the old, old gold
— Johnnie Prather
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.