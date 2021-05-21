Haiku from our readers

Recently, Pasatiempo asked readers to submit haiku, and more than 50 of you shared your efforts with us. Below is the second of three rounds of some of the best submissions. — Jennifer Levin

under the plum tree

wild onions start to confess

white blossoms don’t cry

— Jan Gross

Dog-eyes

over new grass

a sphere with lungs

— Christopher Watson

calm as morticians

vultures in the morning sky

job security

— Jeff Hollander

Rio for once Grande

what can I sacrifice for

your return next spring

— Sabine Schulze-Steele

grass holds blue fragments

Robin hatched from its safe shell

fractures bringing life

— JD Eames

The screen is blank

Will the photo load today?

There she is, my child

— Marc Wortsman

a skip of fresh snow

sits on last year’s chamisa

mocking the old, old gold

— Johnnie Prather

