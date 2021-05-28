Haiku from our readers

Recently, Pasatiempo asked readers to submit haiku, and more than 50 of you shared your efforts with us. Below is the final round of some of the best submissions. — Jennifer Levin
Osprey hunting upriver
It’s the snow shadow
That lifts the eye
— Sally Romig
stranded on this island
of fatigue
my mind blurs
— Katharine J. Lee
asked advice
of Evening Star
only wind replied
— Devey Napier
icicle-fringed cliff
summer’s frothy waterfall
grief every season
— Basia Miller
I looked and looked
My mom was not on the Web
I loved her anyway
— Billy Stern
dawn blossoms
no time to cut shadows
forget nothing
— Mary Kite
I am here to write
What is there for me to say
I am here to write
— Adele Rosen
