Haiku from our readers

Recently, Pasatiempo asked readers to submit haiku, and more than 50 of you shared your efforts with us. Below is the final round of some of the best submissions. — Jennifer Levin

Osprey hunting upriver

It’s the snow shadow

That lifts the eye

— Sally Romig

stranded on this island

of fatigue

my mind blurs

— Katharine J. Lee

asked advice

of Evening Star

only wind replied

— Devey Napier

icicle-fringed cliff

summer’s frothy waterfall

grief every season

— Basia Miller

I looked and looked

My mom was not on the Web

I loved her anyway

— Billy Stern

dawn blossoms

no time to cut shadows

forget nothing

— Mary Kite

I am here to write

What is there for me to say

I am here to write

— Adele Rosen

