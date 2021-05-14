Haiku from our readers

Recently, Pasatiempo asked readers to submit haiku, and more than 50 of you shared your efforts with us. Below is the first of three rounds of some of the best submissions. — Jennifer Levin

roaming coyotes

dead hens in the autumn fields –

no eggs till next year

— Kelly Cowan

a murmuration

of migrant starlings

a thousand beating hearts

— Barbara Robidoux

On election night

We built a backyard campfire;

Thought of Rome, burning.

— Darla Graff Thompson

clear blue sky above

jagged mountain inviting

a beautiful Spring

— Mark Bourdon

la Primavera

Hope blooming like the tulips

mind follows the breeze

— Rudy J. Miera

Too little are words;

swallowed in the symphony

of a banjo string

— R.A. Hahn

can we be like

river waters laughing

no matter what

— Cynthia West

