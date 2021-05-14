Haiku from our readers

Recently, Pasatiempo asked readers to submit haiku, and more than 50 of you shared your efforts with us. Below is the first of three rounds of some of the best submissions. — Jennifer Levin
roaming coyotes
dead hens in the autumn fields –
no eggs till next year
— Kelly Cowan
a murmuration
of migrant starlings
a thousand beating hearts
— Barbara Robidoux
On election night
We built a backyard campfire;
Thought of Rome, burning.
— Darla Graff Thompson
clear blue sky above
jagged mountain inviting
a beautiful Spring
— Mark Bourdon
la Primavera
Hope blooming like the tulips
mind follows the breeze
— Rudy J. Miera
Too little are words;
swallowed in the symphony
of a banjo string
— R.A. Hahn
can we be like
river waters laughing
no matter what
— Cynthia West
