Grief is a chronic illness: 'Animal Bodies' by Suzanne Roberts

Suzanne Roberts

Animal Bodies: On Death, Desire, and Other Difficulties is about subjects we usually avoid in polite company — or even among close friends. Infidelity, rape, the death of beloved pets, and the miserably unpredictable path of grief are just a few of the essay topics in Suzanne Roberts’ refreshingly humorous memoir (University of Nebraska Press, 236 pages, $19.95).

“The title refers to our animal natures and the things that we can’t control — death, desire, lust, chronic illness, and pain,” Roberts says. She wanted to deepen the conversation around these taboo subjects. But Roberts, a travel writer, has the soul of a stand-up comic, finding laugh-out-loud moments even in her darkest memories.

