Grief is a chronic illness: 'Animal Bodies' by Suzanne Roberts

Animal Bodies: On Death, Desire, and Other Difficulties is about subjects we usually avoid in polite company — or even among close friends. Infidelity, rape, the death of beloved pets, and the miserably unpredictable path of grief are just a few of the essay topics in Suzanne Roberts’ refreshingly humorous memoir (University of Nebraska Press, 236 pages, $19.95).
“The title refers to our animal natures and the things that we can’t control — death, desire, lust, chronic illness, and pain,” Roberts says. She wanted to deepen the conversation around these taboo subjects. But Roberts, a travel writer, has the soul of a stand-up comic, finding laugh-out-loud moments even in her darkest memories.
She has endured the deaths of many people close to her, including her father, a creative, hard-drinking depressive who died when she was 24. When she was in her mid-40s, she cared for her loving but sometimes emotionally distant mother when she was dying of cancer. In the first months after, she didn’t understand how anyone had ever lived through such a loss. As she always has, she turned to her journals and wrote her way through. Now, at 52, Roberts hopes Animal Bodies can help readers who might be grieving or going through difficult times feel less alone.
“I don’t think my book is going to help someone get over grief, because I don’t think we get over grief,” she says. “People talk about grief like it’s a cold that you can just get over. Whereas I think it’s more like a chronic illness that’s always with you.”
A borderline-obsessive skier, Roberts lives in South Lake Tahoe, California, which ranks among the country’s top skiing destinations, in order to have daily access to mountain runs. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Rumpus, and Santa Fe Writers Project, among many other outlets. She’s published four volumes of poetry and two previous memoirs, Bad Tourist: Misadventures in Love and Travel (2020) and Almost Somewhere: Twenty-Eight Days on the John Muir Trail (2012). On Thursday, Oct. 20, she reads with authors Michael P. Branch and John T. Price at Garcia Street Books. She teaches a memoir-writing workshop at SOMOS Taos on Sunday, Oct. 16, and a travel-writing workshop at Santa Fe Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Animal Bodies is arranged in three sections that correspond to the book’s subtitle. In the first, she talks about the breakup of her first marriage. The second is largely about her mother. In the third, Roberts explores other kinds of deaths, including the loss of a long friendship and environmental disaster. Many pieces in Animal Bodies read like prose poems, which Roberts says are virtually indistinguishable from the lyric essay as a genre. Some essays are written in direct address to people who have died. When Roberts is at her most self-effacing, she is also at her most conventionally straightforward or diaristic. She doesn’t defend herself, for example, for cheating on her first husband. It was a choice she made. She can live with it, and she can write about it.
You could say she’s daring readers not to like her, but Roberts points out that readers in general are a little hung up on likable female narrators. Male narrators cheat on their wives all the time, “and we hardly ever say, ‘Oh, I don’t like him.’ But we feel like we should like our female narrators because we’re taught as little girls in this culture that we should be nice, that we should be pretty, that we should be quiet. I’m trying to buck that system.”
A few key themes and characters recur in the book, which is non-linear and progresses through time as though Roberts is creating a patchwork quilt from pieces and mending it simultaneously. We meet Roberts’ mother, a former World War II “good-time girl” from England who has long forbidden her daughter from crying in front of her. We hear about Roberts’ struggles with her weight and body image, and the conflicted satisfaction and outright joy she’s found in growing older. There are several pieces about her sexual past, dating to her teen years. “Breaking the Codes” is about a friend from high school who was gang-raped at a party, and how girls are (or, at least, were) conditioned to be silent about traumatizing violations that are often considered unfortunate rites of passage rather than violent crimes.
The essay begins “I am there, in the bathroom next door to you, giving my boyfriend head. … I’m not doing it because I like it. This is understood.” It was 1985. When she stumbled into the next bedroom, she found her friend wrapped in a beige blanket but otherwise naked. “I remember you are crying,” Roberts writes. “I do not remember what you say to me. It is ‘we got together’ or possibly ‘they all took me.’”
In a review on Terrain.org, Vilune Sestokaite writes that she can “feel thousands, even millions of other women’s hearts tearing” when reading the essay, which Roberts wrote “in a torrent” after watching the Supreme Court confirmation hearing of Brett Kavanaugh in 2018. The middle-aged United States circuit judge tearfully asserted his love for beer while denying a credible accusation of sexual assault stemming from a similar teenage party.
“Like every other woman watching, I felt like it was a personal affront,” Roberts says. “I felt like I was being told that my memory wasn’t valid. That I was making things up.”
Grief pervades the essays, but Animal Bodies is not actually a bleak ride. Roberts always finds a way to make you laugh. And her observations of the natural world can stun with their beauty. In the final essay, she’s walking on a beach with a friend, after fleeing a wildfire, when her friend gets a call that her uncle has died of COVID.
“You walk on together, avoiding the purplish jellyfish that have washed onto shore. You breathe in the sweet rot at the ocean’s edge, watch the lacy foam bubble on the sand and disappear. But then you spot a rafter of wild turkeys under the eucalyptus trees. You both stop to watch them, listen to their strange and soft cooing. For a moment there is no fire and no pandemic, just the brown striated miracle of these large birds.”
Humorous writing about serious subjects
Suzanne Roberts reads at Garcia Street Books on Oct. 20 with authors Michael P. Branch and John T. Price. An award-winning humorist and nonfiction writer, Branch is the author of On the Trail of the Jackalope (Pegasus Books, 304 pages, $27.95), an exploration of the mythical Southwestern creature that’s part jackrabbit and part antelope. Branch delves into the folk tales, hoaxes, and genuine scientific breakthrough the jackalope inspired. Price’s All Is Leaf: Essays and Transformations (University of Iowa Press, 218 pages, $19.95) explores various urgent and dramatic transformations in his life and in the world. He writes in an array of forms and voices, including a Dear John letter to America, Americana song lyrics about science, and an inspirational speech to youthful athletic underdogs.