When Mark Cross moved from Richmond, Virginia, to Santa Fe in 1996, one of his first jobs was as a proofer for the New Mexico Legislature — where colleagues teasingly called him “lambe.”

“I was hired as a session proofer,” Cross says, “but knew that I wanted to work there full-time. As I jokingly say, I didn't know who was in charge so I began kissing ass indiscriminately.” Cross got the job and lambe, which means (among other things) “bootlicker,” made its way into the first edition of Encyclopedia of Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico

Published in 2012, the original compendium of more than 1,000 region-specific entries took Cross 16 years to complete. The newly released 10th anniversary edition came together in about a year and a half, he says, because he was working on it “more or less full-time, as opposed to the first edition, when I was working elsewhere for most of those 16 years." But the curiosity that led him to add 135 new entries to the anniversary edition — hello, “gringo block” and “Indigenous People’s Day” — and delete 35 that were no longer relevant — adios, “Buckaroo Ball” and “Mountain Man Rendezvous” — remained unquenched.

