When Mark Cross moved from Richmond, Virginia, to Santa Fe in 1996, one of his first jobs was as a proofer for the New Mexico Legislature — where colleagues teasingly called him “lambe.”
“I was hired as a session proofer,” Cross says, “but knew that I wanted to work there full-time. As I jokingly say, I didn't know who was in charge so I began kissing ass indiscriminately.” Cross got the job and lambe, which means (among other things) “bootlicker,” made its way into the first edition of Encyclopedia of Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico.
Published in 2012, the original compendium of more than 1,000 region-specific entries took Cross 16 years to complete. The newly released 10th anniversary edition came together in about a year and a half, he says, because he was working on it “more or less full-time, as opposed to the first edition, when I was working elsewhere for most of those 16 years." But the curiosity that led him to add 135 new entries to the anniversary edition — hello, “gringo block” and “Indigenous People’s Day” — and delete 35 that were no longer relevant — adios, “Buckaroo Ball” and “Mountain Man Rendezvous” — remained unquenched.
Cross’ perceived audience for the book is the same now as it was a decade ago. “I think we have all seen and heard numerous examples of how intelligent and educated people from elsewhere just don't get how different this place is,” he says, “so I envision friends visiting or moving to Northern New Mexico and try to anticipate their questions.”
The 10th anniversary edition of Encyclopedia of Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico (Caminito Publishing LLC, 2022, 494 pages, $29.95) is built to be user-friendly. Alphabetical entries make it easy to find listings; phonetic pronunciation guides can help an outsider sound more like a local. A subject index groups entries into categories like Animals and Architecture, Events, Food and Drink, Family Surnames, Hispanic and Native Culture, and Physical Geography. An additional 41-page index provides page numbers for all 1173 entries.
Cross has added a bit more depth to some topics in the new edition, mostly because he has learned more about his adopted home. For instance, he says, “I’ve always known that Santa Fe boomed in the 1980s but didn’t quite know how or why. I learned a lot doing research for my last book, A Tale of Santa Fe: Betty Stewart in the City Different, and now have entries for Ralph Lauren and Lord & Taylor’s party.”
Lauren triggered the commodification of Santa Fe style, he writes, when the designer based his spring 1981 line on “brightly colored broomstick skirts and velvet blouses accessorized with big silver and turquoise jewelry,” leading the New York Times to note that Lauren had “switched from cowboys to Indians.” Lord & Taylor, the New York City department store, also jumped on the Santa Fe style bandwagon by “flying in two planeloads of authentic Santa Feans — artists and craftspeople, politicians, journalists, real estate agents, actors, musicians, chefs, and others — for an in-store, Santa Fe-in-New York event … [that] accelerated the growing national interest in Santa Fe.”
Another new entry focuses on Forrest Fenn’s treasure, a source of local excitement and international news stories. Clues to the location of the hidden treasure chest, reputed to contain valuables worth about one million dollars, were contained in an elusive poem Fenn included in his memoir. “Thousands of treasure seekers came to the Rockies to search for the box,” Cross writes, leading the city of Santa Fe to declare May 25, 2015, “Thrill of the Chase Day” in recognition of the visitors who have traveled from all over the world to Santa Fe, "increasing the prosperity of its lodging and service-related businesses.” Three years later, the New Mexico State Police asked Fenn to “call off the hunt because it was putting people in danger.”
Working on the new edition gave Cross the ability to include some of the people, places, events, words, and concepts he had missed the first time around. Perhaps more important, it also gave the author, a trained American historian, an opportunity to stand back and think about how Santa Fe had changed in the past decade.
Some of the things he’s witnessed localize international trends, like changes attributable to the climate crisis. Larger and more frequent forest fires are one part of that equation, he says, as is the more frequent appearance of the brown recluse spider in Northern New Mexico. Once rare here, “it’s now hot and dry enough for that much-feared spider to move north,” he says, an observation supported by reports of a serious bite sustained by a worker at Bonanza Creek Ranch in 2021.
Cross also conjectures that the increase in political protests we have been experiencing here not only mirrors a national trend, but may also point to changes in Santa Fe’s traditional cultural balance.
There was a time, he says, when a region required three things to qualify as a distinct culture: long ties to the land, a unique language, and a unique religion. Native and Hispanic peoples’ long ties to the land are indisputable. And the argument could be made, Cross says, that Northern New Mexico’s long isolation from both Europe and mainstream America led to the development of unique Indigenous languages, Spanish dialects, and variations in the practice of Catholicism.
“Recent years have seen a wave of protests by a disparate group of mostly young people objecting to New Mexico’s traditional historical narrative,” he writes, "particularly regarding Hispanics and Native Americans.” The timeline he compiles under “protests” and “obelisk” includes objections to the Fiesta Entrada's portrayal (in 2015, 2016 and 2017) of the reconquest of New Mexico after the 1680 Pueblo revolt. The event was ultimately eliminated in 2018. Multiple protests in various parts of the state in the summer of 2020 culminated in the destruction of the Plaza obelisk — aka the controversial Soldier’s Monument, long unpopular with Native Americans — on October 12, in recognition of Indigenous People’s Day. Additional entries under former and current mayors Javier Gonzales and Alan Webber “illustrate how to handle protests and how not to,” Cross says. “Javier had the distinct advantage of a long local history, which, of course Webber does not,” he adds, quoting Lew Wallace, governor of the New Mexico Territory from 1878-1881: “Every calculation based on experience gained elsewhere fails in New Mexico.”
Cross notes in the “obelisk” entry that Kewa Pueblo cartoonist Ricardo Caté, the first Native American to have his work appear regularly in a mainstream newspaper, expressed his opinion of the event in a letter to the editor of the Santa Fe New Mexican: “I would rather there was dialogue and communication about the matter,” Caté wrote, “but for whatever reason, people who don’t live in Santa Fe needed the obelisk removed immediately. They have moved on to other causes but those of us who live here have been left to pick up the pieces.” A cartoon depicting a Native, an Anglo, and a Hispano working together to clean up the rubble accompanied the letter.
Changing demographics are also affecting Northern New Mexico, in both positive and negative ways. “Technology drives history,” Cross says, sharing a story about a woman he met in the Frank Ortiz Dog Park who lives in Santa Fe and works for UCLA. “You couldn't do that 10 years ago,” he says. Employers would not allow it, and Santa Fe didn't have the bandwidth. These newcomers are “working here because they can, not because they are seeking cultural attributes.”
Entries for Meow Wolf and the Zoom boom address the demographic shift from an aging to a younger population currently taking place (in Cross’ observation), alongside the perennial lack of affordable housing. The “Santa Fe Shuffle,” defined in the first edition as the need to work two or three part-time jobs to make ends meet in the City Different, could now refer to the “search for housing in a city with too few affordable options” — a problem exacerbated by new arrivals who work from home via the internet. The apartment and condo building boom we are witnessing, he says, will “house these newcomers — not locals, who are in no better shape in terms of housing.”
Another change that worries Cross is the slow erosion of local media outlets. The Santa Fe New Mexican and Santa Fe Reporter have both decamped from Marcy Street to smaller quarters housing smaller staffs, he says, while the Journal North, Local Flavor, and Santa Fean magazine (among others) have ceased publishing altogether. “Does this mean more of our news will be sourced nationally,” he muses. “Does this mean we will think less locally? And will we be less Santa Fean for it?”
Encyclopedia of Santa Fe and Northern New Mexico
1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8
op. cit. books, DeVargas Center, 157 Paseo de Peralta