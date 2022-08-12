First-hand accounts: Elaine Pinkerton Coleman and 'The Hand of Ganesh'

Elaine Pinkerton Coleman; photo courtesy of the author

In the year 1815, British traveler Jonathan Dinegar Goldingham purchased a fragment of a Hindu sculpture — a hand severed at the wrist — in Mahabalipuram, India. He was intrigued by the notion of a lost city under the sea. Could the fragment have come from there? “Sahib, as you may have guessed, this is indeed the hand of Ganesh, the son of Shiva,” said the street urchin who sold it to him. “It is I am certain arising from the ruins beneath the sea.”

So begins a journey of coming home, of finding one’s beginnings in order to find one’s place.

