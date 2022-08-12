In the year 1815, British traveler Jonathan Dinegar Goldingham purchased a fragment of a Hindu sculpture — a hand severed at the wrist — in Mahabalipuram, India. He was intrigued by the notion of a lost city under the sea. Could the fragment have come from there? “Sahib, as you may have guessed, this is indeed the hand of Ganesh, the son of Shiva,” said the street urchin who sold it to him. “It is I am certain arising from the ruins beneath the sea.”
So begins a journey of coming home, of finding one’s beginnings in order to find one’s place.
In The Hand of Ganesh (Pocol Press, 290 pages, $21.95), Santa Fe author Elaine Pinkerton Coleman takes the reader on an intrepid adventure. Ostensibly it’s the journey of the hand and its return to where it belongs. But, says Pinkerton Coleman, “the hand is a MacGuffin.”
It’s central to the plot of the new novel in that it gives the author’s characters, Richard and Rita Benet, somewhere to go. They’re the adoptive parents of a young woman, Arundhati, one of two characters in the novel determined to find their birth parents.
“The hand is the key to the book,” says Pinkerton Coleman, 79, who uses the name Elaine Pinkerton on her published works. “It doesn’t play that huge a part, but it ties it together.”
Another character, Clara Jordan, who Pinkerton Coleman featured in a previous book, makes an appearance in The Hand of Ganesh.
“Clara was in All the Wrong Places, my second novel,” she says. “She came into the book because Arundhati, who was going to India, needed someone to go with. Both of the women are adult adoptees. Clara is 27. Dhati is 20.”
Pinkerton Coleman, herself an adult adoptee, is the author of eight books of fiction and nonfiction. Her previous novels include Beast of Bengal (Pocol Press, 234 pages, 2015) and All the Wrong Places (Pocol Press, 210 pages, 2017). Adoption and travel, which feature prominently in The Hand of Ganesh, are recurring themes in her work.
Pinkerton Coleman funnels real feelings connected to her own past as an adoptee into her characters Arundhati, a student at the Santa Fe campus of St. John’s College (the author’s alma mater), and Clara, a teacher at the slightly fictitious American Indian Academy (modeled on the Institute of American Indian Arts). Arundhati, disenchanted with college life and haunted by a mystery that cuts to the core of her being, joins Clara, who’s recovering from a traumatic year at the academy. The moment is auspicious. And luck, it seems, would be on their side once they find the hand of Ganesh while going through the attic of Arundhati’s Aunt Miriam’s estate.
“I remember being at the Volcanoes National Park in Hawaii and the guide kept saying ‘Don’t’ pick anything up because if you do, it’s bad luck,’” Pinkerton Coleman says. “People would take things away — relics and this and that — and come back because it brought a curse upon them. Well, this hand has not been left alone. It ends up in the attic, and because of the manuscript the women find, they realize that it belongs in the Bay of Bengal.”
Pinkerton Coleman was adopted in 1948, when she was five years old, along with her brother, who was two.
“My adoptive dad, Richard, who’s in Beast of Bengal and Hand of Ganesh, came along after World War II. Adoptions weren’t possible for people unless the dad was in the home, and during World War II the dads were fighting in the war.”
Growing up, Pinkerton Coleman struggled with feelings of abandonment, alternating between blaming herself for her birth parents’ decision to let her go and blaming them. Her adoptive parents wouldn’t talk about it, so Pinkerton Coleman invented scenarios in her mind to explain her backstory, hiding the fact that her birth parents didn’t want her.
“I mythologized it and just dwelled on it, even though one shouldn’t dwell on those early things that happen. They stay there in the limbic brain.”
Pinkerton Coleman, whose first book was published in 1993, maintained a diary about her feelings around her adoption from the time she was a teenager. When she was in her late 60s, she was determined to publish the entries.
“In a journal, a diary, there doesn’t have to be any illusion,” she says. “You just pour it all out there.”
The content in her autobiographical work of non-fiction, The Goodbye Baby: Adoptee Diaries (AuthorHouse, 312 pages, 2012), were drawn from 40 diaries that Pinkerton Coleman filled with entries between the ages 13 and 40.
“I thought there was something wrong with me, and that’s why my mother gave me away. Or I was just fine, and she was a monster. So there was this paradigm, and it did not serve me well. But that’s probably why I wrote all the diaries and probably why I became a writer.”
Pinkerton Coleman funnels the emotional vicissitudes of being an adoptee into her fiction, including the love and sense of belonging that adoptive parents can provide. A grateful Pinkerton Coleman made Richard Benet, who’s based on her father, one of the novel’s heroes.
Questions of identity and finding your place in the world, which are central themes in The Hand of Ganesh, may drive Clara and Arundhati, but Clara, in particular, has made mistakes while seeking those answers for herself, looking for comfort, as the second novel’s title states, in all the wrong places.
In Pinkerton Coleman’s second novel, Clara accepts a position at the American Indian Academy, and comes across a murder victim — headmaster Joseph Speckled Horse — in her first week. Unaware that she’s falling for the hit man responsible for the murder (a duplicitous dealer in stolen goods named Henry DiMarco), Clara becomes a target when she discovers the truth.
These events are alluded to in The Hand of Ganesh, but this story, which is a lush foray into a foreign culture and an exploration of what it means to be human, is ultimately redemptive. Pinkerton Coleman, who’s belonged to various support groups for adult adoptees over the years, says a lot of people are in the same predicament as Clara and Arundhati. A piece of the puzzle is missing. And even if it doesn’t lead to love, an adventure such as that in The Hand of Ganesh can lead to answers.
“A lot of people tend to try to figure it all out,” she says. “I think I figure it out through my characters.”