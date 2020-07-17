Eating can be as much of an adventure as scuba diving with barracudas or crossing the Pacific Ocean in a sailboat. But it depends on what you’re eating. There’s a world of difference between consuming a mainstay like Campbell’s soup and chomping down on fried grasshoppers. Geographer, environmental anthropologist, and dauntless gastronome Gina Rae La Cerva has done it all.
In her debut book, Feasting Wild: In Search of the Last Untamed Food (Greystone Books, 336 pages, $26.95), La Cerva explores our complicated relationship with wild foods. Once staples in the human diet, wild foods have become luxury items. But as wild animals and plants disappear with the increasing market demand, the world’s biodiversity is threatened.
Feasting Wild is at once a first-person adventure tale that takes La Cerva from the kitchen of an upscale restaurant in Copenhagen, where they serve steak encrusted with ants, to the Congo Basin, from the wilds of Borneo to the shores of Maine and the mountains of New Mexico. The book explores our troubling relationship with food, from our transition as hunters and gatherers to domesticators of animals and plants and the rise of industrial agriculture.
La Cerva, a part-time Santa Fe resident, spoke with Pasatiempo about the topics she explores in her newly released book, much of which is the result of her extensive field research.
Pasatiempo: In the first chapter of Feasting Wild, you talk about the 30,000 plant species that were historically used for food and medicine and how we only rely on about 30 now. How has our overreliance on so many fewer species impacted us?
La Cerva: As our food systems have become more industrialized, it’s become more homogenous, more inbred. New Mexico’s a great example of a place with a deep agricultural history, particularly with our chile here. You have the Chimayo variety and the Hatch variety, and all of those have been cultivated for so long that they’re really well-adapted to the soil, the amount of water, and the sunlight — factors that might change from one community to the next. This used to be the case with apples. We had hundreds of varieties that were well-adapted to local conditions. But now, what we select for is not necessarily traits like ‘this apple is going to ripen at the time we’re ready to make pies,’ or ‘this chile is ready to harvest in the fall when the other harvests are done and we have the time for it.’ Now we’re selecting for things like, ‘this tomato can be transported across the United States without getting too bruised up and it’s a really bright red color, but who cares about flavor and nutrition?’ Our priorities have changed. What we’ve bred out of these things are nutrition and flavor for more superficial qualities.
Pasa: So many foods that were once only seasonal, too, are now available year-round. Hasn’t this distanced us even more from nature?
La Cerva: We’ve sort of become gods in our ability to control the seasons and to say, ‘We’re going to bring in strawberries from across the world so we can have them at all times of the year.’ The things that you might eat in the winter, when it’s colder out, are probably different than what you might eat in the summer. By shifting away from that, we’re denying the instinctual, intuitive ways we might otherwise be eating. Back in the day, in the winter, you’d be eating things like stored root crops, hunting animals, and making stews. You’d want to get cozy and fat for your winter hibernation. Yeah, I think it disconnects us from nature, but it also disconnects us from our own bodies and what we feel is the best eating at different times.
Pasa: One thing that really struck me in Feasting Wild is that you mention how nearly 60 percent of what we eat today can be traced back to the indigenous cultures of the Americas. That’s a debt that goes mostly unacknowledged. Colonialism played a big part in why most of us don’t know this, isn’t that right?
La Cerva: Absolutely. There was this period during the days of early merchant colonialism when European countries were coming to the Americas and bringing all of these different plants and varieties back to Europe to study and cultivate. Colonialism was really good at erasing what came before. It was a process that not only changed the landscape but also erased that history. One of the main ways that colonialism was successful was by preventing access to wild foods for indigenous Americans. They knew that if they slaughtered all the buffalo, for instance, it would decimate a population that was incredibly reliant on it.
Pasa: It’s difficult to imagine just how much knowledge about wild plant and animal species was lost.
La Cerva: Part of the book is a eulogy to this lost knowledge because a lot of traditions were not written down. They were passed down through oral histories or just through the actual practice of doing it. A lot of Native American cuisine and land use practices — the ways they managed wild nature to provide more food — are being rediscovered bit by bit.
Pasa: Some of what’s driving the loss of wild resources is the market for luxury foods, isn’t it? You talk about the phenomenon of the Empty Forest Syndrome in the Congo Basin where the sounds of native wildlife have given way to silence. What’s the relationship?
La Cerva: In the last 50 to 100 years or so, the pace of hunting in the Congo has really intensified. Part of that was due to a series of civil wars that brought in automatic weapons, like AR-15s. So, instead of just using a shotgun to kill one antelope, suddenly you could take down a whole group of antelope in mere minutes. Part of what’s driving it is this increase in demand from urban areas for wild game meat. It’s become a taste preference. If you go to a fancy restaurant, you’re going to order the wild antelope. The trees in the forest actually rely on the animals to reproduce. The animals pick up seeds and move them to another area. They bury them in caches. Elephants are important for moving seeds around because they defecate over a wide area. Animals are integral to the ecosystem and the forest’s tree growth. You no longer have the same variety of trees growing because there are no animals left to disperse the seeds.
Pasa: People who mean well and consume wild foods in an effort to live healthier lifestyles may not realize the effects that the market has on these ecosystems.
La Cerva: As wild animals get commodified and put into a larger capitalist market, it becomes more and more difficult to trace the impact. It’s similar to the wild mushroom trade, where they’ve become such a global commodity that you have people in national parks — where it’s often illegal to harvest — ripping up mushrooms and not doing it in a way that ensures that the plants can continue. Nature is not on a steady cycle. There are periods of intense production and periods where things quiet down. Being aware of those regular cycles is really important when you’re harvesting wild food.
Pasa: So much of Feasting Wild is taken from your personal experience. It reads like an adventure in eating. Is there anything you remember trying that made you balk at first but proved to be really tasty?
La Cerva: Eating caterpillars was one of those things. There’s a section in the book about eating grasshoppers as a kid here in New Mexico. But there was something about eating caterpillars and grubs that seemed really gross to me. I had those in the Congo and in Borneo and they were actually really delicious. It’s definitely a texture to get used to. Pretty chewy.
Pasa: How about something that really turned you off?
La Cerva: This didn’t get into the book, but I also ate civet cat in Borneo. It’s a kind of forest jungle cat. It was very greasy and I did not enjoy eating that one. It was one of those situations where someone kindly invited me into their home and offered to give me lunch. You don’t turn that down, especially being the curious foodie that I am.
Pasa: You talk about the experience of being in the wild here in New Mexico, looking for boletes in the mountains, and how that stirs something in you. Do you think we awaken something in our collective unconscious when we reconnect with the experience of searching for wild foods?
La Cerva: Absolutely. For 99 percent of human history, that’s how we got food. That’s how our brains evolved. It was very much from the practice of walking through the forest, looking for things to eat, or going on a hunt. That’s deeply embedded in us. We are part of wild nature. We evolved out of this ecology. Yet, we have this self-awareness that almost makes us feel lonely in that nature because we don’t quite feel connected to it.
Pasa: You say that Feasting Wild can be read in two ways: as a tragedy or as a story of hope. What is it that gives you hope?
La Cerva: I think we’re in this period that feels like this deluge of bad news all the time. But it’s also a moment when we’re starting to tell these histories. We’re starting to see the connections between the violence of colonialism and the violence to black and brown bodies that still happens today. In order to change these things, we have to understand the really deep history within that.
And even in this quarantine, people have been confronted with food in a new way where they’re having to cook for themselves more. Going to the grocery store is a harrowing experience, so people have started finding alternate ways to get food. There’s been this resurgence of people building more resilient, local food systems. People are starting these backyard victory gardens. Small farmers have been thriving during this quarantine whereas the big industrial farms have had to destroy food because their distribution networks are not resilient to shocks like this.
This is a really exciting moment if we can keep addressing the systemic problems in our food system. It’s a moment when we can start to see the solutions and really have the motivation to start fixing things. It’s hard to see all these wild foods being exploited, and it’s also exciting to see more and more people interested in it. How do we create agricultural systems that behave more like wild ecosystems? That’s something that really excites me, whether it’s no-till agriculture or regenerative herding, or growing seaweed along with shellfish in the oceans. ◀
La Cerva discusses Feasting Wild with author Deborah Madison in a recent Zoom event hosted by Collected Works Bookstore & Coffeehouse (202 Galisteo St., 505-988-4226). View the conversation on their website at collectedworksbookstore.com/recorded-events or on Facebook at facebook.com/pg/collectedworksbookstore/events.
