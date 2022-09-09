Edie Sedgwick and Andy Warhol's bond was fleeting. The movies live on.

AS IT TURNS OUT: THINKING ABOUT EDIE AND ANDY by Alice Sedgwick Wohl, Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 272 pages, $28

From March 1965 until January 1966, New York City was beguiled by an unexpected “it” couple. Andy Warhol — effete, strange-looking with his pallid skin and silver wig — was emerging as the principal practitioner of Pop Art. Edie Sedgwick — waiflike, modern with her pixie haircut and hoop earrings — was described as a debutante, heiress, and member of the Boston Brahmins (none of which was actually true).

During their time together in the spotlight, which started in earnest when they appeared at a preview of “Three Centuries of American Painting” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and received more press attention than fellow attendee first lady Lady Bird Johnson, they dominated the Manhattan social scene. As Merv Griffin said of them when they appeared on his television show, “No party in New York is considered a success unless they are there.”

Service notification

Dear readers, The santafenewmexican.com commenting system has been experiencing some problems during recent days and has been unavailable for some readers. Please know that the developer of the platform has been notified and despite several attempts, has been unable so far to get the platform working consistently again. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Popular in the Community