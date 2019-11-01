Santa Fe’s Ann Murdy photographed Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico for more than 20 years, resulting in her book On the Path of Marigolds: Living Traditions of Mexico’s Day of the Dead (George F. Thompson, 176 pages, $45), with text in English and Spanish throughout. This collection of 90 photos is rich with color and sensual imagery: detailed altars, fruit and flower offerings, glowing candles, and the gathering of loved ones. More than that, the images contain a quiet, soulful intimacy; they show the ways in which we honor death and, therefore, life. The book marks the end of Murdy’s documentation of the holiday, she says. “It has become more crowded with tourism, and the pop culture element is starting to take over.” She’ll be in conversation with writer Carmella Padilla at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Collected Works Bookstore (202 Galisteo St.); 505-988-4226, collectedworksbookstore.com.
