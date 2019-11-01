01 nov RA day of the dead book

Lake Pátzcuaro, Mexico

Santa Fe’s Ann Murdy photographed Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico for more than 20 years, resulting in her book On the Path of Marigolds: Living Traditions of Mexico’s Day of the Dead (George F. Thompson, 176 pages, $45), with text in English and Spanish throughout. This collection of 90 photos is rich with color and sensual imagery: detailed altars, fruit and flower offerings, glowing candles, and the gathering of loved ones. More than that, the images contain a quiet, soulful intimacy; they show the ways in which we honor death and, therefore, life. The book marks the end of Murdy’s documentation of the holiday, she says. “It has become more crowded with tourism, and the pop culture element is starting to take over.” She’ll be in conversation with writer Carmella Padilla at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Collected Works Bookstore (202 Galisteo St.); 505-988-4226, collectedworksbookstore.com

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.