The Ceramic Slumber Party might sound like a fun time with friends, but this club eschews pillow fights and pajamas to advance research into pottery from the Pueblo IV period (circa 1275-1425) of the Eastern Pueblo region of the Southwest.

The Ceramic Slumber Party was an informal group that grew organically from renowned archaeologist Linda S. Cordell’s (1943-2013) invitations to her colleagues to join her on summer ventures to archaeological sites along the Rio Grande and on visits to research collections to broaden their knowledge base about the region.

Digging in the dirt with Linda Cordell

A new book celebrates the influential archaeologist, museum specialist, author, and professor.
Linda Cordell talking to local news reporters about the University of New Mexico field school excavations at Tijeras Pueblo during the 1970s; Cat. No. 80.24.272, Maxwell Museum of Anthropology, University of New Mexico.

All photos courtesy Museum of New Mexico Press unless otherwise noted

