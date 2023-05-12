Decoding old Santa Fe

The U-shaped Spanish Colonial Lobato-Morley House, built in 1785, was purchased in 2004 by  Karl and Susan Horn, who began renovations in 2007. In 2020, the house was re-admitted to the Historic Santa Fe Foundation register. 

Courtesy Historic Santa Fe Foundation

It started as an offhand suggestion and turned into a passion project that consumed Audra Bellmore’s attention for nearly four years.

Bellmore, the John Gaw Meem Curator at the University of New Mexico, was visiting the 19th century El Zaguán, home to the Historic Santa Fe Foundation, and she was handed an old copy of Old Santa Fe Today, a survey of the homes and properties that make up the local historic register. The professor noticed that several homes had been added to the registry since the last edition’s 1991 publication date, and she suggested that the foundation update it.

Bellmore, by dint of her vocation and ambition, immediately became the perfect candidate to do exactly that. But it wasn’t easy.

Barrio de Analco, as seen from East De Vargas Street, is one of the geographic sectors highlighted in the latest edition of Old Santa Fe Today.

Courtesy Historic Santa Fe Foundation
T. Harmon Parkhurst, Birds-eye view of Morley residence, Santa Fe, New Mexico (c. 1920), courtesy of the Palace of the Governors Photo Archives (NMHM/DCA), Negative No. 014018
George and Margaret Preston purchased the land in 1885 for $3,250 and started building the Queen Anne style George Cuyler Preston House the next year.

Courtesy Historic Santa Fe Foundation
The Edwin Brooks House was remodeled by William Penhallow Henderson and includes much of his detailed craftwork like hand-adzed wood beams, corbels, and lintels.

Courtesy Historic Santa Fe Foundation
New Mexico Museum of Art, formerly the Museum of Fine Art, was built by the firm Rapp, Rapp, and Hendrickson. Images courtesy Historic Santa Fe Foundation

Courtesy Historic Santa Fe Foundation

