Debut an exploration of identity

As humans, we all want to find and connect with those whose lifestyles, values, and backgrounds resonate with ours — to feel part of a tribe, that we belong. For people whose innate sensibilities place them outside of the heterosexual mainstream, finding their tribe can be complicated and issues of identity can present lifelong challenges.
These concerns populate Raquel Gutiérrez’s first book, a collection of essays written between 2015 and 2019 called Brown Neon.
The author uses the pronouns she/them; for simplicity’s sake, I’m using “she” here.
Gutiérrez, who lives in Tucson, Arizona, is identified in her bio as an arts critic, writer, poet, and educator. She has also been a performance artist. In her essays, she calls herself (among other things) a brown butch lesbian Latinx/Chicanx daughter of immigrants (she was born in Los Angeles but her father was Mexican and her mother is Salvadoran). In another passage, she is a “brown big city queer dyke with arrested development.” When facing a Mexican customs official at the border, she wonders what the woman sees, telling herself, “I am a brown neon sign: aimless aging homosexual hipster with attachment issues.”
Identity is the through line of Brown Neon, tying together other subthemes in this raw, deeply personal exploration of what it means to Gutiérrez to claim her multiple identities, wrestle them to the ground, and, ultimately, embrace their uncertainties. Much of that work she has done through intense relationships with other artists, some of them romantic, others solely intimate.
The book is divided into three sections. “Llorando Por Tu Amor (Crying For Your Love)” explores two significant personal relationships. “Difficult Terrains” chronicles a humanitarian trip made with a charitable organization at the Mexican border and an exploration of Trump’s border wall prototypes, which remain, seen as art. “La Mano Obra (The Work Force)” examines the works of the late photographer Laura Aguilar, photographer Shizu Saldamando, and performance artist Sebastian Hernández, plus a tale of a visit to San Antonio for an art event.
In Section I, in “On Making Butch Family: An Intertextual Dialogue,” Gutiérrez laments the loss of her “Big Poppa” (Jeanne Córdova), a “dapper butch dandy” whom Gutiérrez portrayed in 2010 in an autobiographical play by Córdova.
“The experience [of the play] pleased Big Poppa so much, and the love and affection that grew between us was so palpable that, like a lover chasing another, she declared to me that she would be my father. And I, her son. We were a dying breed, she said,” Gutiérrez writes.
Through her relationship with Big Poppa — who was truly dying, of cancer — Gutiérrez felt she was making a “reavowal of butch identity” and “following Big Poppa into war as her loyal subordinate.” The battleground metaphors will likely be familiar to those who have struggled with identity. Gutiérrez further examines how younger generations eschew the butch/femme labels.
“I had had enough random bar encounters with a range of queers telling me unprovoked that I was a unicorn, how fleeting and unique I was because ‘all of the real butches were transitioning.’” But by the time she had met and bonded with Big Poppa, Gutiérrez saw herself enabled to “hold open the portal that allowed for the old-school butch lesbian camaraderies and the new school in gender self-determination to coexist and cross-pollinate.” The author says that she likely would have transitioned had she been born in another time and cultural milieu.
These are a type of politics to which the majority of Americans are blind. But for those who live in queer culture, the rapidly changing landscape of sexual orientation and gender identity can feel deeply threatening.
This first essay is by far the best in the collection and the most accessible to readers who don’t share Gutiérrez’s roots or know the histories of punk music and the gay bar scene in Los Angeles, topics that pepper the essays.
“Difficult Terrains” is thought provoking, including traditional reportage, as well as Gutiérrez’s angst over the issues of border politics and their often devastating impacts on immigrants.
The third section, “La Mano Obra,” is problematic. The essays are not art criticism, strictly speaking, but art appreciation; the author was friends with the artists, and her descriptions of their work, though juicy, lack detachment or context.
Reading Brown Neon is hard, propelling the reader like a pinball between Gutiérrez’s diaristic entries, art writing, and identity discussions. The work is deflated as a result. It’s as if she’s made a soup and indiscriminately added to it everything she had in the refrigerator.
Gutiérrez also is angry at the art establishment, which doesn’t play well since she has benefited from it and has adopted its academic patois of Faulkneresque sentences and “art speak” that make reading some of her essays particularly painful. She also fails to translate some of the Spanish in the book. And she uses words — sometimes stretching their definitions — as if intending to discourage anyone but an academic from appreciating her work.
For example, in the essay “Baby Themme Anthems: The Werq of Sebastian Hernández,” she writes: “But durational performance as a device also warrants attention for the performance of masculinity that has exhausted Sebastian into new realizations about how their gender complicates both interior and material realities as an artist living and making work for a gender-conscious and laudatory Los Angeles while living in gender-prohibitive Huntington Park.”
Whew.
If Gutiérrez intends to use her voice primarily to converse with her own communities, that’s a valid choice. But I suspect she’d like to influence a larger audience, and to do so successfully, she will have to adjust her style.
Still, she shows tremendous promise as a writer. When she’s good, she’s very good. In “Art in the Time of Art-Washing,” she writes: “And so we, the children of those [immigrants] who have ascended to the middle classes, move toward the arts as a promise of sustainability beyond survival. We make an art that calls on the ancestors who survived encroachment and expulsion, disaster and disease. We tell their stories through our own. We stitch a story about where we are from to make up for the history seized from us.” ◀