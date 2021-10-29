Deadly consequences: 'The Mad Girl' explores themes of violence and youth

Sometimes you know right away when a novel is going to make for a worthwhile read. In the case of The Mad Girl’s prologue, a simple statement from a priest to a child of 12 may strike the reader as profoundly disturbing. Cee Stark, the book’s protagonist, was a victim of her father’s abuse and prayed for his death. Then his death came, along with her brother’s, in a tragic car accident, and Cee blames herself. She goes to the priest seeking comfort and understanding, asking if she was responsible. “Yes, of course, your prayers caused their deaths,” he tells her.
And that’s the setup for a harrowing account of a young girl’s struggle for independence from psychological manipulation at the hands of a surrogate father figure, a man of the cloth.
At the heart of the struggle is a clash of wills between Cee, an Albuquerque native, and Father Stephen Benkovsky, two victims of circumstance whose lives and actions are forever changed by the events of their pasts.
“I’ve always been interested in how people fall into cults and what makes the cult leaders special, so to speak, that enables them or empowers them to create this hold over intelligent people,” says author David Stanasolovich, who goes by the pen name Andrew Colvin. “Father Benkovsky lavishes praise on Cee then slams her. It’s that kind of whipsaw that you have in cults that leaves the person feeling like they’re on a kind of tilt-a-whirl. It’s a form of psychological manipulation that occurs in almost any type of cult-like thing.”
The Mad Girl (independently published, 372 pages, $13.29), Stanasolovich’s debut novel, is an absorbing character study. The novel’s major characters all went through traumatic events in their childhood or adulthood, but they react differently. Some find strength in the lessons learned through trauma. Others, like Father Benkovsky, go off the deep end.
“I think the priest, who was inspired by Kurtz in Heart of Darkness or Colonel Kurtz in Francis Ford Coppola’s film Apocalypse Now, is someone who started out as a normal person in their field and cracked,” says the 60-year-old author. “He changed completely into something that was monstrous.”
Cee falls under the influence of the priest’s control for several years. As a student at Albuquerque’s Cibola High School in the winter of 2012, a series of violent events takes place, and Cee is the common thread between them. She becomes the focus of an investigation, but the truth, and Cee’s role in these events, is complicated.
Stanasolovich lived in Albuquerque until 2014 and now resides in Arizona. He worked on the novel for the last five years, editing it down from a staggering 240,000 words.
“I remember an interview with Stephen King where he said that he took out, I don’t know, 300 to 400 pages of The Stand,” Stanasolovich says. “And you know how thick The Stand is today. But if you’re Stephen King, you can publish a book like that. As a debut author, 90,000 words — approximately 300 pages — is about what you can get away with.”
Originally, Stanasolovich had so much backstory on the major characters, the novel was, he says, “like a miniseries.” But all that backstory, even if excised from the final draft, provided him with a solid grounding in who these characters were. That sense of character depth comes through in the novel.
“People view this now as a psychological thriller,” he says. “I think that’s the influence of my developmental editor. She really went through it paragraph by paragraph saying ‘Does this move it forward or not? If it’s slowing down the story, then why is it there?’ Sometimes I liked my description and didn’t like what she was saying, but 90 percent of the time I followed what she said. It was good, because now it’s a fast read. I get a lot of comments like ‘I can’t put it down,’ and that’s what you want.”
The author, who’s a strategic planner and engineer in the tech industry by profession, bounced a lot of his ideas for Cee off his daughter, who’s now in her 20s. His intention was to get a realistic feel for the life of a teenage girl, a world he didn’t know.
But Father Benkovsky was another matter. He was in the novel from the start as a figure, perceived by Cee at first, of spiritual authority and trust. One of the themes Stanasolovich wanted to explore with Cee was the fragile trust between youth and adults. Cee has no adult figures she can depend on, and her story is, in part, about how she learns to rely on herself.
The novel underscores the ways in which we fail younger generations, whose innocence is often just a mouse click away from being shattered.
“Until I started this, I was clueless about how much things have changed since I was in high school,” he says. “That’s something most adults choose to ignore.”
Stanasolovich shared a mutual interest in true crime and forensics with his daughter. This interest merged with a desire to explore the psychological effects of trauma. Exactly who his main character would be was never a question.
“I pretty much went right to a young female as a protagonist as opposed to starting with a male,” he says. “I’m not sure why. Maybe I view female characters as far more interesting. Maybe if the character was male, it would be too much like me and it would be hard to separate him from myself.”
